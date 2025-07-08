Off-duty Border Patrol agent’s heroic actions save drowning man, helps find daughters

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. — An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Sault Ste. Marie Station saved a man from drowning in the St. Mary’s River and played in a crucial role in finding his two daughters, Saturday.

The incident occurred near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, when the off-duty agent heard a man calling for help and struggling to stay above water.

The agent paddled a canoe to the distressed man, placed a life vest on him when he was too exhausted to do it himself, and pulled him to shallow water. During the encounter, the agent learned the man had fallen out of his boat while pulling his two daughters in a tube. The agent and the man then flagged down a passing boat to look for the missing girls.

The two children were found safe and reunited with their father. The pair said they fell out of their tube but managed to swim to shore. Sault Ste. Marie Police officers later found the boat crashed against the sea wall.

“This heroic agent did not hesitate to take action, turning this potentially tragic event into a positive one,” said Detroit Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Javier Geronimo Jr. “Our agents are always on duty when it comes to public safety.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that Detroit Sector agents have rescued someone from drowning. As a reminder, it’s always good practice to wear a life vest on the water.