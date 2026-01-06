CBP modernizes electronic refund enrollment process 

WASHINGTON – The trade community can expect faster refunds, thanks to two recent upgrades to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Automated Commercial Environment Secure Data Portal that will prepare users for the transition to an electronic refund process on Feb. 6, 2026.

The improvements enable automated processing, making it easier, faster and more secure for businesses to engage in lawful trade with CBP while managing their customs transactions online, enhancing efficiency and safeguarding both economic and national security.

“These enhancements are significant for the trade community and CBP,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas. “Enhancing ACE enables secure electronic refunds, faster payments, fewer errors and a simplified process for importers, brokers and refund recipients.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will cease issuing paper checks for all CBP refunds on Feb. 6, unless the recipient has an approved waiver in place in accordance with 31 C.F.R. § 208.4, transitioning away from traditional paper-based refunds that impose unnecessary costs and delays. Adopting an electronic refund process will also provide increased security against financial fraud and improper payments.

These updates, outlined in Interim Final Rule: Electronic Refunds, align with Executive Order 14247: Modernizing Payments To and From America's Bank Account, which directs federal agencies to transition to electronic refunds for all federal disbursements and receipts to the extent permitted by law.

The ACE Portal is the centralized platform that connects the trade community with CBP and partner government agencies, providing real-time access to trade transactions and data. The first improvement introduces a secure online tool for authorizing electronic refunds, and the second simplifies the application process for creating importer accounts. Together, these enhancements prepare users for the transition to an electronic refund process.

Learn more about the recent updates in CBP’s ACE Portal and the ACH Refund process via the following resources:

