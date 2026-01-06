Join the CBP Officer & BP Agent Northern Border Recruitment webinar on Jan. 7

WASHINGTON — Are you seeking a career that blends patriotism with adventure? Consider joining the front lines of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the northern border by attending the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent Northern Border Recruitment Webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. ET.

Whether it’s patrolling rugged terrain or assisting travelers at border crossings, CBP’s dedicated men and women are united in their mission to protect our homeland. Answer the call to safeguard our citizens and confront threats to our nation.

Event details

Who : Individuals interested in becoming a CBP Officer or Border Patrol Agent. Whether you’re a lifelong northerner or seeking a fresh start, this opportunity offers scenic locations filled with forests, mountains, lakes and rivers. Experience fulfillment as you join close-knit communities that value their natural surroundings.

: Individuals interested in becoming a CBP Officer or Border Patrol Agent. Whether you’re a lifelong northerner or seeking a fresh start, this opportunity offers scenic locations filled with forests, mountains, lakes and rivers. Experience fulfillment as you join close-knit communities that value their natural surroundings. What: CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent Northern Border Recruitment Webinar

CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent Northern Border Recruitment Webinar Where: Online, featuring a live webinar followed by a Q&A session

Online, featuring a live webinar followed by a Q&A session When: Jan. 7, 2026, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 7, 2026, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. ET Registration: Register to receive login details

Why join CBP on the Northern Border

The U.S.-Canada border—the longest international border in the world—presents unique and dynamic challenges. As a CBPO or BPA on the northern border, you will:

Serve as the frontline against fentanyl, a top national security threat,

Secure legitimate travel and trade at more than 120 land ports of entry,

Prevent illegal crossings, smuggling and other threats across vast territory,

Plan and participate in tactical operations to protect the homeland; and

Fulfill your drive for adventure as you enforce critical laws and directly defend our nation

Unparalleled career benefits

A career as a CBPO or BPA offers exceptional benefits, including:

Comprehensive training,

Rapid promotion potential,

Overtime pay,

Bonuses for remote locations, and

Significant recruitment bonuses for eligible BPAs and CBPOs—up to $60,000 for select positions and locations. Act now to take advantage of this opportunity.

Combine these incentives with the tranquility of pristine natural environments, and you’ll discover a renewed sense of purpose and accomplishment as you serve along the northern border.

Take the first step toward a meaningful career

Your future in federal law enforcement begins here. Register now to connect with CBPOs and BPAs and start your journey toward a rewarding career protecting America.

If your ambitions extend beyond the northern border and you’re inspired by maritime missions, explore another exciting opportunity: join the Marine Interdiction Agent Recruitment Webinar on Jan. 21, 2026.

CBP is hiring. For more information about a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow CBPJobs on X @CBPJobs, Instagram @CBPJobs, Threads @CBPJobs, and Facebook @CBPJobs, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.