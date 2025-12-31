CBP seizes 935 pounds of cocaine concealed in cargo trailer chassis in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized about 935 pounds (424 kilograms) bricks of cocaine hidden inside a flatbed cargo trailer chassis arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, officials said. The estimated value of the seized contraband is $6.7 million.

The seizure took place Wednesday, Dec. 24, at the Port of San Juan. CBP officers were inspecting inbound cargo aboard the passenger/roll-on/roll-off vessel M/V Kydon when they noticed irregularities in a flatbed cargo platform chassis.

The officers conducted further inspection, including a K-9 search, which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent examination revealed a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

“Our officers remain vigilant and dedicated to protecting our borders, even during the holiday season,” said San Juan Area Port Director Kian Tomas. “This seizure highlights the commitment and professionalism of our team in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.”

CBP officers extracted the drugs in coordination with the Puerto Rico Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The cocaine was found in concealed compartments within the chassis.

The investigation is ongoing.