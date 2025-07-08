San Diego CBP officers seize narcotics, weapons, currency, and protected wildlife in major June crackdown

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Throughout June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to San Diego Field Office ports of entry remained vigilant, carrying out impactful enforcement actions that underscore their continued commitment to national security, public safety, and environmental protection.

June proved to be another high-impact month for drug interdictions across San Diego’s ports of entry and cargo facilities. CBP officers intercepted approximately 8,915 pounds of illicit narcotics—including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl—with an estimated street value exceeding $19.9 million.

One notable seizure took place at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, where officers discovered 25 pounds of white fentanyl powder and 2.5 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed within the firewall and wheel well of a minivan. At the Calexico West Port of Entry, 265 pounds of methamphetamine were found hidden inside the floor, doors, and gas tank of a sedan. Meanwhile, at the Tecate Cargo Facility, officers uncovered 766 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in the roof of a tractor-trailer. Each of these seizures represents a serious threat to public health and safety.

CBP officers also made major strides in curbing illicit financial activity. During outbound and inbound inspections, officers intercepted multiple vehicles attempting to smuggle large sums of undeclared U.S. and foreign currency — a tactic often used to fund criminal organizations and facilitate money laundering. Two cases alone resulted in seizures totaling more than $100,000.

In the fight against weapons trafficking, CBP officers confiscated five firearms, including two pistols, two rifles, and one shotgun, all discovered concealed on persons or within vehicles. One significant case involved a Trusted Traveler participant, who was found in possession of a Glock 26 pistol, 249 rounds of ammunition, seven .40-caliber magazines, and 10, 9mm magazines.

Disrupting the illegal flow of weapons is vital to combating organized crime and cross-border violence.

“These seizures are a direct result of the dedication, experience, and vigilance of our frontline officers and agents,” said, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego Sidney Aki. “Every weapon, every pound of narcotics, and every undeclared dollar, represents a disruption to criminal networks and a step forward to safer communities.”

CBP’s commitment to environmental and wildlife protection was also evident in June. At the San Ysidro Port of Entry, officers uncovered 14 toucans hidden inside a vehicle dashboard in an apparent smuggling attempt. In a separate incident, a traveler was fined $5,000 for trying to import over 145 pounds of sea cucumbers without proper declaration. Smuggled wildlife — including parrots, finches, and other exotic species — often fall victim to the illegal pet trade, making CBP’s role in conservation enforcement even more vital.