Biohackers World Brings Its Health and Wellness Conference to Chicago for the First Time

Optimize your health with science - Biohackers World Chicago

Explore tools, tech, and treatments that boost energy, focus, and longevity at Chicago’s first hands-on health and wellness conference.

Biohacking doesn’t require a background in science, it starts with learning what works for your body.” — Olia Chernova, COO and Co-founder of Biohackers World

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World, a national event exploring the intersection of science, wellness, and emerging health technologies, will host its first-ever Chicago edition on July 26–27 at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile.The two-day conference is designed for individuals interested in practical ways to improve energy, focus, and long-term wellbeing. The event will bring together physicians, researchers, health-tech founders, and wellness professionals to share ideas and tools that support everyday health, grounded in research and measurable results.Attendees will hear from more than 30 speakers and explore an expo hall featuring interactive experiences with wellness innovations and diagnostic tools. Highlights include demonstrations of light therapy, sensory experiences with bioactive-rich foods, non-invasive energy scans, and technology designed to support recovery, mental clarity, and performance. Many experiences are designed to give attendees a direct feel for how certain tools and techniques can be incorporated into daily life.“This conference is about curiosity and access,” said Olia Chernova, Co-Founder and COO of Biohackers World. “We’re creating a space where people can meet professionals, ask questions, and learn about new approaches to personal wellbeing, many for the first time.”The program covers a range of topics, from personalized wellness based on genetic data and environmental resilience to cognitive performance, nervous system health, and the future of preventative diagnostics. Panelists and keynote speakers include doctors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and clinicians offering a multidisciplinary perspective on what’s shaping health and wellness today.Chicago marks the latest stop in the Biohackers World tour, following past editions in Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin. Each city brings a unique mix of local curiosity and national innovation, helping expand the conversation around modern wellness.More information and tickets: biohackersworld.com

Biohackers World Conference & Expo is coming to Chicago

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.