Biohackers World Announces 2025 Miami Conference Featuring Global Experts in Longevity and Human Performance
Global leaders in health, longevity, and wellness convene in Miami Nov 1–2, 2025 for talks, exhibits, and networking at at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
Title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and The Root Brands will support the program, which highlights advances in wearables, supplements, AI-powered health tools, personalized genomics, and longevity-focused solutions.
Key program features include:
- Expert lectures: Presentations from global thought leaders on longevity, anti-aging science, quantum energy, and integrative wellness practices.
- Exhibition floor: Interactive demonstrations from over 50 exhibitors showcasing tools for cognitive performance, real-time health tracking, and human optimization.
- Networking opportunities: A platform for innovators, practitioners, and community members to exchange insights shaping the future of health.
Following successful editions in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Miami, Biohackers World has become a recognized forum for advancing the dialogue on healthspan, preventive medicine, and performance.
“Biohackers World continues to bring together innovators at the intersection of science, technology, and wellness,” said Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers World. “Our Miami conference will provide a platform to explore the breakthroughs redefining how we think about health, longevity, and human potential.” Whether you're an early adopter, health entrepreneur, or simply curious where the future of health is headed, this is where you’ll meet the community shaping it.”
For more details on the event and to register, visit www.biohackers.world
Mykyta Safronenko
Biohackers World
info@biohackers.world
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
From Chicago to Miami | Join the Biohackers World Movement
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.