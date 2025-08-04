Chicago Hosted the First Biohackers World Conference & Expo

Biohackers World Conference & Expo Chicago 2025. The founders Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Chicago 2025 Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Chicago 2025 Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Chicago 2025 Biohackers World Conference & Expo is coming to Miami, November 1-2

Over 700 attendees gathered in Chicago to explore the latest tools, protocols, and ideas transforming health, performance, and longevity.

We have more technology, medicine, and resources than ever before, yet people feel more exhausted and disconnected. True health is about building an aligned, energized, and fulfilling life." — Olia Chernova, COO & Co-Founder, Biohackers World.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biohackers World Conference & Expo made a successful debut in Chicago on the last weekend of July, bringing together over 700 attendees at the elegant Sofitel Magnificent Mile for two days of wellness, longevity science, and human optimization. This marked the first time the Biohackers World experience came to Chicago and the first event of this scale dedicated entirely to wellness and biohacking in the city’s history.Over 30 exhibitors filled the Expo Hall, while 30 top experts delivered 20 keynotes and four dynamic panel discussions. Entrepreneurs, clinicians, authors, and biohacking enthusiasts from around the globe united under one roof to share transformative tools, research, and technologies redefining what’s possible in modern health.Day One: Grand Opening and Foundational BreakthroughsThe event opened with founders Mick Safron and Olia Chernova welcoming attendees to a weekend of opportunities and transformation. “This is your moment to ignite change,” they declared from the main stage.Featured Sessions:- Kim Ressler, Founder & CEO of SNiP Nutrigenomics, revealed how DNA-personalized supplements are redefining the supplement industry, moving away from outdated one-size-fits-all approaches.- Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, CEO of Bryan Therapeutics, presented "Biohack Your Biology: Discover the Nitric Oxide Advantage", exploring the crucial role nitric oxide plays in circulation, vitality, and longevity.- Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling, CEO of Leela Quantum Tech , delivered a visionary keynote on "Unlocking Human Potential" through quantum energy, frequencies, and energetic well-being.- Dr. Darshan Shah, Founder of NextHealth, discussed the clinical science of longevity and how it’s being used to extend healthspan in real-life applications.- Dr. Jin-Xiong She, Founder of Jinfiniti Precision Medicine, emphasized the foundational role of biomarker testing in successful biohacking, showing how to optimize protocols based on accurate personal data.- Matt Brauning, bestselling author and speaker, led an empowering workshop on using your voice as a platform to grow your wellness brand.A major highlight was the empowering Women’s Panel: "Women Hold the Key to Redefining Health" — moderated by Arabica Cunegin and featuring Dr. Lisa Piper, Dr. Cyntia Brown, Zoe Karli, and Valérie Orsoni. The panel explored how women are transforming health through leadership, innovation, and personalized wellness.Other insightful sessions included:- Dominika Laureto, RN, shared insights on peptides, red light, and regenerative therapies that reverse burnout and sharpen focus.- Valérie Orsoni, a pioneer in holistic wellness, discussed her decades-long journey of reversing chronic illnesses and injuries through biohacking.- Russell Mall explored how whole-body vibration enhances circulation, recovery, and daily vitality.“What we’re building is more than just a series of events, it’s a nationwide movement of thinkers, practitioners, and pioneers reshaping the future of health. Chicago exceeded all expectations. Thank you to everyone who joined us. This community has momentum, and we’re just getting started. Next year, we’re coming back with even more, because the potential we see here is undeniable.” — Mick Safron, Co-Founder & CEO, Biohackers World.Day Two: Tools for Transformation and Deeper HealingThe second day began with Gabby Rosely guiding attendees through “Heart-Hacking 101”—a breath-led, grounding experience to deepen presence and emotional intelligence.Keynotes included:- Kashif Khan, bestselling author and CEO of The DNA Company, shared how our genes reveal detox limits and how to live to 120 with personalized strategies.- Shah Haq, from Oxygen Health Systems, gave a comprehensive overview of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and how it's moving from clinical recovery to peak performance.- David Korsunsky, Founder of Heads Up, offered practical frameworks to track longevity markers and optimize interventions in real time using data-driven tools.- Brendan Vermeire, functional medicine expert, explained the link between the gut-brain axis and cognitive decline—and how to reverse “neuroinflammaging” using lab data.- Dr. David Karli, stem cell and regenerative medicine innovator, made the case for enhancing your own cells—not outsourcing healing to others—in a future-forward keynote on cellular health.- Paul Denslow, CEO of Intus Bio, unveiled next-gen microbiome mapping that identifies bacterial strains with unprecedented detail, enabling precision gut protocols.- Phil Wilson, CEO of Relax Saunas, demonstrated how far-infrared light can supercharge detox, repair, and immune resilience.- Mark Kohl, Founder of Frequency, explored the neuroscience of psilocybin, microdosing, and how plant medicine can sharpen creativity, clarity, and consciousness.- Lea Llovio, energetic healer and mind-body visionary, revealed how presence and practitioner energy can dramatically improve the success of biohacking protocols.Three powerful panel discussions made a deep impact:1. "The End of the Quick Fix Era" — hosted by Josh Black, featuring Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling and Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, discussed how modern biohackers are moving past short-term fixes and embracing long-term system restoration.2. "The Real Reasons You're Not Getting Better" — moderated by Lauren Less, brought together Jonathan Oe), Dr. Arpit Bansal, Kenneth Swartz, and Boomer Anderson, exploring why standard protocols often fail and what tools finally make a difference.3. "Your Body Isn't at 100% — Here's How to Unlock It" — hosted by Dr. Jason Pencek, featuring Lucas Wen Tang, Dr. Arjen de Jong, Claire Martinsen, and Peter Simonson, revealed hidden blocks and strategies for unlocking energy, resilience, and recovery. Because true health isn’t just about fixing what’s broken—it’s about building a life that’s aligned, energized, and fulfilling. This is why holistic approach in biohacking is not a trend—it’s a must-have knowledge." - Olia Chernova, COO & Co-Founder, Biohackers World.Expo Hall: A Playground of InnovationMore than 30 exhibitors turned the expo floor into a hands-on experience. Attendees explored the latest in personalized health, wearable tech, brain training, premium supplements, recovery tools, light therapy, energy medicine, and more.Title Sponsors- Leela Quantum Tech – showcasing frequency-based EMF protection and energetic healing. Pneuma Nitric Oxide – offering science-backed nitric oxide-powered skincare and supplements.Platinum Partners- SNiP Nutrigenomics – DNA-personalized supplements tailored to 22 key genetic markers.- VibraTec Plates – whole-body vibration, TENS therapy, and deep tissue recovery tools.- Heads Up – data-driven health tracking across wearables, labs, and biomarkers.- Jinfiniti Precision Medicine – evidence-based supplementation and testing solutions.- Genova Connect – access to advanced diagnostic lab testing for gut, immune, and hormonal health.- Oxygen Health Systems – hyperbaric chambers for healing and performance.Gold, Silver & Community PartnersGutID, Relax Saunas, NextHealth, CODE Health, LEORÊVER, Lumos, AirTulip, C60 Power, BioBloom Medical, Juvent, Virya, H-Wave, AumBio, Wellnext, OxeFit, SknSprk, Be Wellthy, Gosia Genomics, Image Skincare, Lifeway Foods (Kefir), Awaken Superfoods, First Alternatives, BTL, Vibroacoustic Solutions, Biolyfe, Frequency, and many others who brought innovative energy to the event.Giveaways & VIP LoungeThroughout the weekend, thousands of dollars in wellness tech, supplements, and recovery tools were awarded in exclusive giveaways, ranging from functional supplements to recovery tech, gave every attendee a personalized path to optimization. VIP Lounge Sponsors Supreme Wellness elevated the experience for premium guests.Prior to the conference, on Friday, Biohackers World hosted a dynamic RUN & HIIT session led by Carmilla Kurpitz, with close to 50 participants registered. The event was held in partnership with INA, a Chicago-based wellness studio, which provided its beautifully designed space for the occasion.Next Stop: Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Miami – November 1-2, 2025Join us in Miami this November as Biohackers World continues its mission to empower individuals with the tools, knowledge, and community to upgrade their health and performance.

