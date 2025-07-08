State Supreme Court: Elected officials not covered by whistleblower law

(Subscription required) The justices ruled elected officials cannot claim whistleblower protections under Labor Code Section 1102.5, rejecting an appeal by Inglewood Treasurer Wanda Brown in her lawsuit alleging retaliation by city leaders.

