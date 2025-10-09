State Supreme Court weighs ability-to-pay rule for criminal fines and fees

(Subscription required) Appellate advocates urged the justices to require ability-to-pay hearings and shift the proof burden to prosecutors. The state countered that defendants are best positioned to show inability to pay and that the seriousness of the offense is a key factor.

