California Supreme Court returns to Monterey for first time in almost 50 years

In a rare session marking the state’s 175th birthday, the California Supreme Court held oral arguments at Colton Hall in Monterey where the state was founded, giving local students a front-row seat to justice in action and a glimpse into future legal careers.

