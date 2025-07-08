Alphatechs USA Presents Innovative School Cafeteria Scanners at SNA ANC 2025

AlphaScan School Cafeteria Scanner Pin Pad handheld school cafeteria scanner Orbital school lunch scanner

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alphatechs USA is proud to present its line of innovative school lunch scanners for K12 cafeterias at SNA ANC 2025 in San Antonio. TX.A premier provider of input devices for US school cafeterias, Alphatechs USA is proud to present its pin pad scanner combo AlphaScan as well as orbital and handheld scanners.Specifically designed for school cafeterias, AlphaScan comes in 3 models, all featuring a numeric keypad as well:. AlphaScan 1D reads 1D barcodes.. AlphaScan QR scans 1D and 2D barcodes.. AlphaScan RFID reads RFID tags.Our classic school cafeteria pin pad Alphapad is also available, giving the option to students to manually enter their ID code.AlphaScan and Alphapad models can be connected through wired USB or optional Bluetooth wireless. They are paired with a free complementary anti-shock protective cover.When it comes to stand-alone K12 school cafeteria scanners , we offer two barcode reading solutions:. Alpha-201 is an orbital QR scanner delivering omni-directional 1D/2D barcode scanning.. Alpha-202 is a handheld QR scanner reading 1D and 2D barcodes. It is available as wired USB - Alpha-202-USB or wireless Bluetooth - Alpha-202-Bluetooth - models. Each model comes with a complementary stand allowing hands-free scanning and safe storage.FCC-approved and assembled in the US, Alphatechs USA’s scanners and pin pads come with a 3-year warranty and are compatible with all school cafeteria POS systems.Unsurprisingly, they have quickly become popular with school cafeterias across the US: allowing students to scan their ID easily and making school lines go faster, they are also priced below the competition.“With over 50 years of experience in Hi-Tech Hardware and School Lunch industry combined, we are very excited to present our innovative scanning solutions at SNA ANC in San Antonio” says Alphatechs USA’s Founder and CEO Chris Fructus. He adds “Make sure to stop by booth 1264. We will be on hand to answer all your questions and provide product demos.”Based in Southern California, Alphatechs USA has built a reputation as a leading manufacturer of innovative, cost-effective scanners and pin pads for the North American school lunch industry.For more information about Alphatechs USA’s products, please visit alphatechsusa.com or call our expert at 888-778-9972.

School Cafeteria QR Scanner Demo

