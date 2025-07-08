Charleston Competition Announces 2025 Summer Finalists
An International Celebration of Musical ExpressionCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charleston International Music Competition is proud to announce the finalists of the 2025 Summer Music Competition. This international event brings together talented musicians of all ages and backgrounds to share their musical abilities with a global audience.
This season’s finalists include solo performers and ensembles from around the world. They were selected for their strong technique, thoughtful interpretation, and ability to connect with listeners. Whether performing well-known classical works or modern pieces, each finalist gave a performance that stood out to the judges.
Finalists by Instrument Category:
5-STRING BANJO
Antoine Howe
CELLO
Adhijay Arvind, William Dolezal, Jaylin Jeong, Isaac Jun, Jihwan Kang, Junhun Kwon, Joseph Li, Russell Lin, Katherine Perez, Hannah Phillippy, Xintong Su, Evan Wang
CLARINET
Surya Krishnan, Eugene Yau Ching Li
DOUBLE BASS
Hiu Ching Tam
DULCIMER
Isabella Li
FLUTE
Jessica Cao, Kayla Choi, Eric Gu, Sophie Jeon
GUITAR
Logan Liu, Aadarsh Satheeshkumar
GUZHENG
Shanshan Gao, Jacqueline Han
HARP
Ari Beak, April Guo
PIANO
Eugene Baker, Nikita Banov, Avital Ben-Or, Ivan Borisov, Adrian Boyer-Paulet, Alyssa Bulanov, Ethan Byeon, Mason Byeon, Jacob Castrillo, Corailiz Chan, Atisha Chanbai, Christopher Chang, Claire Chen, Ray Chen, Jyuhee Cheon, Seoyun Cho, Rosalyn Chu, Sophia De Barros, Elliott de los Reyes, Tong-Bai Deng, Ritesh Dhokte, Shuxian Ding, Hayden Dunn, Shrish Dutta, Miranda Eng, Armon Esmaeili, Christian Gaw, Zachary Gaw, Victor Ghinita, Roma Ghorpade, Giselle Goldenberg, Skylar Green, Olivia Han, Leonard Hsia, Jaylen Hu, William Huang, Andrew Iliyev, Leela Kalyanpur, Eunjae Kim, Jiho Kim, Sean Kim, Taerin Kim, Alara Kopar, Noa Koppel, Sophie Kou, Fae Lacson, Alexis Lee, Brandon Lee, Emma Lee, Jieun Lee, Jensen Li, Luoyi Li, Zimo Li, Justin Liaw, Elizabeth Lin, Star Lin, Adrienne Matossian, Victoria Maximova, Brent Alexander Mendoza, Antonina Migunova, Rei Morisue, Samarah Muquit, Sareenah Muquit, Woongseo (Alex) Nam, Lucas Nepomuceno, An Nguyen, Marcus Nishijima, Peter Noh, Yuna Noh, Aya Okimoto, Kayla Ostrow, Ken Pan, Ian Park, Stella Petrosian, Ariti Politou, Rhea Prakash, Isabella Purygin, Alejandro Reyes, Avinesh Saravana, Larina Shen, Joshua Shi, Olivia Sokolov, Sahana Srinivasan, Vyaas Sudarshan, Mitchell Suteerachai, Poyraz Tonger, Troy Tosukhowong, Esme Tran, Olivia Tu, Aiden Wang, Arlette Wang, Luke Wang, Nicholas Wang, Joyce Wen, Charles Williams, Chunkiu Wong, Joanna Wong, Lucas Wong, Waikiu Wong, Max Xu, Siyi Xu, Alex Yan, Eric Yang, Lucas Yang, Mehmet Yilmaz, Emily Yu, Olivia Zhang, Jingyan Zheng, Austin Zhou, Tim Zhou, Serene Zhu
SAXOPHONE
Ethan Cheung, Vladyslav Dovhan
TROMBONE
Ishaan Dasmunshi, Danilo Donizeti
VIOLA
Semi Jung, Aiden Lee, Ian Li, Kaylin Perez, David Siu, Ashwathy Uppala, Alvin Wang
VIOLIN
Claire Chen, Luke Chen, Nangsel Desang, Zoe Farh, Ariel Gao, Lawrence Hu, Jasper Jacoby, Ian Kim, Zoe Kim, Cedric Lai, Jamie Lan, Arthur Li, Jessica Li, Michael Li, Eric Lin, Margot Metaxatos, Rosemary Metaxatos, Kaylin Perez, Seth Taylor, Chara Teng, Haoqi Wang, Sebastian Wong, Leo Yan
VOCAL
Rahul Anand, Angelo Bass-Varsalona, Kate Campbell, Scarlett Cannon, Phoebe Rose Claeys, Elysia Davidson, Diya Dhanesh, John Ferrari, Amelia Grindall, Isabella Grindall, Stella He, Olivia Kim, Qier Lan, Macie Lewis, Yolanda Li, Aerin Loureiro, Ayesha Mukherjee, Tiffany Sanchez Borjas, Kelly Song, Aadya Tandon, Ahana Vaidya, Abigail Xu, Sophie Zatoka, April Zhang, Lily Zhang
ENSEMBLES
Ashton Baek, Blake Baek, Gael Braverman, Elsbeth Chang, Max Chen, Yian Chen, Anandi Damle, Karuna Damle, Chloe Hong, Eric Ji, Aya Kazimi, Jude Kazimi, Noah Kim, William Kim, Zachary Lee, Farrah Li, Fiona Lin, Connie Lu, Anson Poon, Chelsea Rabanes, Christianne Rabanes, Alvin Wang, Caitlin Wang, Meagan Wang, Philip Wiliams, Chunkiu Wong, Waikiu Wong, Claire Yang, Kai Zhao, Jingyan Zheng, Huizi Zhong
A Remarkable Achievement
Becoming a finalist in the Charleston International Music Competition means the musician has put in many hours of preparation, shown discipline, and delivered a performance that impressed an experienced international jury. The competition congratulates all finalists on reaching this stage.
Watch the Finalist Performances
All finalist performances are now available to watch on the Competition’s official YouTube channel:
youtube.com/@charlestoncompetition
Winners Will Be Announced July 10
The results of the 2025 Summer Music Competition will be published on July 10 on the official Results page:
charlestoncompetition.com/results
Now Accepting Applications for Upcoming Competitions
2025 19th Century Music Competition
Deadline: July 15
Open to musicians performing works from the Romantic era, including composers such as Chopin, Brahms, and Schumann.
2025 World Music Competition
Deadline: August 15
Open to musicians of all ages and backgrounds, featuring performances in any genre or style from around the world.
2025 Autumn Music Competition
Deadline: September 15
A seasonal event open to all instruments and genres.
For complete details on judges, rules, prizes, and how to apply, visit charlestoncompetition.com or follow @charlestonmusiccompetition on Instagram.
