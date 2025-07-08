Charleston Competition Announces 2025 Summer Finalists

2025 Summer Music Competition

An International Celebration of Musical Expression

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is proud to announce the finalists of the 2025 Summer Music Competition. This international event brings together talented musicians of all ages and backgrounds to share their musical abilities with a global audience.This season’s finalists include solo performers and ensembles from around the world. They were selected for their strong technique, thoughtful interpretation, and ability to connect with listeners. Whether performing well-known classical works or modern pieces, each finalist gave a performance that stood out to the judges.Finalists by Instrument Category:5-STRING BANJOAntoine HoweCELLOAdhijay Arvind, William Dolezal, Jaylin Jeong, Isaac Jun, Jihwan Kang, Junhun Kwon, Joseph Li, Russell Lin, Katherine Perez, Hannah Phillippy, Xintong Su, Evan WangCLARINETSurya Krishnan, Eugene Yau Ching LiDOUBLE BASSHiu Ching TamDULCIMERIsabella LiFLUTEJessica Cao, Kayla Choi, Eric Gu, Sophie JeonGUITARLogan Liu, Aadarsh SatheeshkumarGUZHENGShanshan Gao, Jacqueline HanHARPAri Beak, April GuoPIANOEugene Baker, Nikita Banov, Avital Ben-Or, Ivan Borisov, Adrian Boyer-Paulet, Alyssa Bulanov, Ethan Byeon, Mason Byeon, Jacob Castrillo, Corailiz Chan, Atisha Chanbai, Christopher Chang, Claire Chen, Ray Chen, Jyuhee Cheon, Seoyun Cho, Rosalyn Chu, Sophia De Barros, Elliott de los Reyes, Tong-Bai Deng, Ritesh Dhokte, Shuxian Ding, Hayden Dunn, Shrish Dutta, Miranda Eng, Armon Esmaeili, Christian Gaw, Zachary Gaw, Victor Ghinita, Roma Ghorpade, Giselle Goldenberg, Skylar Green, Olivia Han, Leonard Hsia, Jaylen Hu, William Huang, Andrew Iliyev, Leela Kalyanpur, Eunjae Kim, Jiho Kim, Sean Kim, Taerin Kim, Alara Kopar, Noa Koppel, Sophie Kou, Fae Lacson, Alexis Lee, Brandon Lee, Emma Lee, Jieun Lee, Jensen Li, Luoyi Li, Zimo Li, Justin Liaw, Elizabeth Lin, Star Lin, Adrienne Matossian, Victoria Maximova, Brent Alexander Mendoza, Antonina Migunova, Rei Morisue, Samarah Muquit, Sareenah Muquit, Woongseo (Alex) Nam, Lucas Nepomuceno, An Nguyen, Marcus Nishijima, Peter Noh, Yuna Noh, Aya Okimoto, Kayla Ostrow, Ken Pan, Ian Park, Stella Petrosian, Ariti Politou, Rhea Prakash, Isabella Purygin, Alejandro Reyes, Avinesh Saravana, Larina Shen, Joshua Shi, Olivia Sokolov, Sahana Srinivasan, Vyaas Sudarshan, Mitchell Suteerachai, Poyraz Tonger, Troy Tosukhowong, Esme Tran, Olivia Tu, Aiden Wang, Arlette Wang, Luke Wang, Nicholas Wang, Joyce Wen, Charles Williams, Chunkiu Wong, Joanna Wong, Lucas Wong, Waikiu Wong, Max Xu, Siyi Xu, Alex Yan, Eric Yang, Lucas Yang, Mehmet Yilmaz, Emily Yu, Olivia Zhang, Jingyan Zheng, Austin Zhou, Tim Zhou, Serene ZhuSAXOPHONEEthan Cheung, Vladyslav DovhanTROMBONEIshaan Dasmunshi, Danilo DonizetiVIOLASemi Jung, Aiden Lee, Ian Li, Kaylin Perez, David Siu, Ashwathy Uppala, Alvin WangVIOLINClaire Chen, Luke Chen, Nangsel Desang, Zoe Farh, Ariel Gao, Lawrence Hu, Jasper Jacoby, Ian Kim, Zoe Kim, Cedric Lai, Jamie Lan, Arthur Li, Jessica Li, Michael Li, Eric Lin, Margot Metaxatos, Rosemary Metaxatos, Kaylin Perez, Seth Taylor, Chara Teng, Haoqi Wang, Sebastian Wong, Leo YanVOCALRahul Anand, Angelo Bass-Varsalona, Kate Campbell, Scarlett Cannon, Phoebe Rose Claeys, Elysia Davidson, Diya Dhanesh, John Ferrari, Amelia Grindall, Isabella Grindall, Stella He, Olivia Kim, Qier Lan, Macie Lewis, Yolanda Li, Aerin Loureiro, Ayesha Mukherjee, Tiffany Sanchez Borjas, Kelly Song, Aadya Tandon, Ahana Vaidya, Abigail Xu, Sophie Zatoka, April Zhang, Lily ZhangENSEMBLESAshton Baek, Blake Baek, Gael Braverman, Elsbeth Chang, Max Chen, Yian Chen, Anandi Damle, Karuna Damle, Chloe Hong, Eric Ji, Aya Kazimi, Jude Kazimi, Noah Kim, William Kim, Zachary Lee, Farrah Li, Fiona Lin, Connie Lu, Anson Poon, Chelsea Rabanes, Christianne Rabanes, Alvin Wang, Caitlin Wang, Meagan Wang, Philip Wiliams, Chunkiu Wong, Waikiu Wong, Claire Yang, Kai Zhao, Jingyan Zheng, Huizi ZhongA Remarkable AchievementBecoming a finalist in the Charleston International Music Competition means the musician has put in many hours of preparation, shown discipline, and delivered a performance that impressed an experienced international jury. The competition congratulates all finalists on reaching this stage.Watch the Finalist PerformancesAll finalist performances are now available to watch on the Competition’s official YouTube channel:youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionWinners Will Be Announced July 10The results of the 2025 Summer Music Competition will be published on July 10 on the official Results page:charlestoncompetition.com/resultsNow Accepting Applications for Upcoming CompetitionsDeadline: July 15Open to musicians performing works from the Romantic era, including composers such as Chopin, Brahms, and Schumann.Deadline: August 15Open to musicians of all ages and backgrounds, featuring performances in any genre or style from around the world.Deadline: September 15A seasonal event open to all instruments and genres.For complete details on judges, rules, prizes, and how to apply, visit charlestoncompetition.com or follow @charlestonmusiccompetition on Instagram.

