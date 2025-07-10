Sunrider® Rolls Out Innovative AI‑Powered Sunrider Daily App

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International is proud to announce the launch of Sunrider Daily, its next-generation, AI-powered mobile app designed to revolutionize how its Independent Business Owners (IBOs) build their businesses and how their customers shop for products. Packed with smart tools and personalized features, the app elevates the entire user experience.Rebuilt from the ground up based on extensive user feedback, Sunrider Daily replaces the original 2024 Sunrider Connect app with a seamless mobile experience that integrates real-time insights, prioritized action items, and intelligent customer management—all in one user-friendly platform.“Sunrider Daily is a huge step forward in making advanced AI accessible and actionable for our IBOs and customers,” said Gareth Hooper, Chief Information Officer of Sunrider International . “We rebuilt this app using the latest AI technologies available today—it’s designed to provide our new customers with a ‘white glove,’ AI-assisted shopping experience as an optional alternative to our traditional online shopping experience.”Launching first in the United States, Sunrider Daily will expand to additional countries in phases throughout 2025. The app empowers IBOs with an AI Coach that focuses on high-impact business activities and tailored messaging to boost lead conversion and team management.At the same time, the AI Shopping Assistant enhances the customer journey by providing a personalized and intuitive experience—making it easier than ever to discover products, get answers, and shop online with confidence.AI Features Include:- AI-Assisted Shopping Experience: Provides personalized product recommendations, addresses frequently asked questions, and guides customers to the most appropriate products through a seamless, human-like interaction.- AI Business Coach: Delivers a personalized “to-do” list of Income-Producing Activities (IPAs) tailored to each IBO—taking into account aspects like contacts, order history, and engagement metrics—while providing multiple messaging suggestions and actionable daily priorities. Each IPA is very specific, detailing exactly what the IPA is, the relevant data, and the contact information of the person it applies to. The IPA includes 2-3 message options provided by the AI-assisted messaging that the IBO can choose from, with the goal of making it as easy and efficient as possible for each IBO to complete all of the IPAs each day.- AI Wellness Tracker: Enables users to track sleep, meals, water intake, and workouts. It also reminds you to take your Sunrider product (as it knows your order history) and reminds you to reorder your Sunrider products because it knows how much product you have left. It also upsells with companion products.- AI Reporting Assistant: Enables IBOs to ask questions—even complex ones—in their natural language about their downline and instantly receive data-driven answers.“With Sunrider Daily, we’ve created a platform that’s as approachable for newcomers as it is valuable for seasoned Sunriders,” said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider International CEO. “It’s more than an app——it’s a business coach, a personal AI shopping assistant, and a daily wellness guide, all in the palm of your hand.”With the launch of its new Sunrider Daily app, Sunrider continues to set the standard for AI innovation in direct selling—delivering AI-powered, customer-facing applications that are mobile-first and designed to increase efficiency, strengthen customer retention, and drive sales across global markets.For more information about Sunrider Daily, visit www.sunrider.com About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

