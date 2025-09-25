Sunrider® International Wins 2025 DSA Excellence in Business Award for Innovative Training Program

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International is proud to announce it has been named the 2025 Excellence in Business Award winner by the Direct Selling Association (DSA) for its groundbreaking Chen Grandkids on Compliance training program.The award recognizes companies that set a benchmark for excellence and integrity in direct selling, showcasing innovative, creative programs that uphold best practices, safeguard consumer trust, ensure compliance, and drive sustainable growth. Announced September 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C., the DSA Awards honored companies across the direct selling industry for their commitment to innovation, creativity, and ethical business practices.“These winners represent the gold standard of direct selling,” said Dave Grimaldi, president and CEO of DSA. “Their work demonstrates how businesses can achieve growth while operating with transparency, innovation, and a deep respect for customers and independent sellers. These programs set a model for others in the channel.”Compliance, Reimagined: Training That Connects, Captivates, and Clicks. Traditionally, compliance training has been viewed as dry and daunting. Sunrider set out to change that. At their 2024 Grand Convention, the company launched Chen Grandkids on Compliance, a kid-led video series featuring the grandchildren of Sunrider founders Dr. Tei-Fu Chen and Dr. Oi-Lin Chen.The series turns complex compliance topics—such as income claims, product claims, and ethical selling—into candid, accessible conversations that are simple, engaging, and memorable. The unscripted videos flip the script on traditional training by infusing humor, heart, and authenticity—sparking laughter, learning, and lasting engagement across Sunrider’s global community of Independent Business Owners (IBOs).“By involving our youngest family members in the conversation, we’ve created something that resonates across cultures and generations,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International . “This recognition from the DSA affirms that creative risks can drive real business impact—and build stronger, more informed communities of our IBOs.”As part of a first-of-its-kind celebration, the DSA will travel to Sunrider’s headquarters this fall to honor the teams behind this achievement in person.About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.