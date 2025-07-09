Resource Depot Unveils Summer 2025 Workshop Lineup

Resource Depot

Summer 2025 Workshop

Summer 2025 Workshop

Hands-On Creative Reuse Classes Featuring Plastics, Paper, Fabric, Metal & More from July 9–August 29

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resource Depot, West Palm Beach’s hub for creative reuse, has unveiled its lineup of summer workshops designed to inspire imagination while promoting sustainability. From recycled plastics to paper, fabric, metal, and more, these interactive experiences invite participants of all ages to explore the endless possibilities of upcycled materials—sparking creativity while promoting a more sustainable future.

All workshops take place at Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Highlights include:

Junk Lab: Plastics in Paradise

Young creatives dive into a trove of upcycled plastic bits and pieces to invent, tinker, and explore new ideas.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Resource Depot

WHO: Grades Kindergarten to 5

DETAILS: Tickets are $20


Junk Lab: Paper Party

From folding to collage and bookmaking, kids will reimagine paper waste in colorful, creative ways.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Resource Depot

WHO: Grades Kindergarten to 5

DETAILS: Tickets are $20


Studio S.C.R.A.P. – Textiles & Thread Series

Join local artist Pamela Tatti for a fiber arts journey using donated fabric scraps to braid, stitch, wrap, weave, and stuff imaginative creations.

WHEN: Fridays: July 18, 25 and August 8, 2025, 6 to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Resource Depot

WHO: Ages 17+

DETAILS: Tickets are $75


Adult GalleRE Workshop: Radical Eco-Theatre

Join Sea Change Collective founders Autumn Kioti Horne and Suzanne Ankrum for a dynamic workshop on creating performance using found objects, physical movement, and unconventional materials.

WHEN: Saturday, July 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Resource Depot

WHO: Ages 16+

DETAILS: Tickets are $15


New Volunteer Orientation

Interested in making a difference at Resource Depot? Attend a required orientation to learn how to get involved.

WHEN: Saturdays: July 19, and August 16, 2025, 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Resource Depot

WHO: Ages 15+

DETAILS: Free


Junk Lab: Metal Bits & Found Foam

Kids explore the possibilities of Styrofoam and metal scraps to invent their own imaginative masterpieces.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Resource Depot

WHO: Kindergarten to grade 5

DETAILS: Tickets are $20


GalleRE Performance by Sea Change Collective

Experience a one-of-a-kind, eco-conscious performance art series inside Resource Depot’s GalleRE.

WHEN: Fridays: August 15, 22 and 29, 2025, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Resource Depot

WHO: All ages are welcome

DETAILS: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration suggested, limited seating, and priority seating given to those who RSVP. Suggested $10 at the door


For the full list of workshops and additional details, please visit https://www.resourcedepot.org/upcoming-workshops.


ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOT:
Resource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/.

Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 5613109921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Resource Depot Unveils Summer 2025 Workshop Lineup

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 5613109921
Company/Organization
BlueIvy Communications
2007 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, Florida, 33444
United States
+1 410-300-4102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Resource Depot Unveils Summer 2025 Workshop Lineup
B’nai Torah Congregation Invites Community to Join Summer Volunteer Initiatives
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES WELCOMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS
View All Stories From This Author