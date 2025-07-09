Resource Depot Unveils Summer 2025 Workshop Lineup
Hands-On Creative Reuse Classes Featuring Plastics, Paper, Fabric, Metal & More from July 9–August 29WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resource Depot, West Palm Beach’s hub for creative reuse, has unveiled its lineup of summer workshops designed to inspire imagination while promoting sustainability. From recycled plastics to paper, fabric, metal, and more, these interactive experiences invite participants of all ages to explore the endless possibilities of upcycled materials—sparking creativity while promoting a more sustainable future.
All workshops take place at Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Highlights include:
Junk Lab: Plastics in Paradise
Young creatives dive into a trove of upcycled plastic bits and pieces to invent, tinker, and explore new ideas.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Depot
WHO: Grades Kindergarten to 5
DETAILS: Tickets are $20
Junk Lab: Paper Party
From folding to collage and bookmaking, kids will reimagine paper waste in colorful, creative ways.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Depot
WHO: Grades Kindergarten to 5
DETAILS: Tickets are $20
Studio S.C.R.A.P. – Textiles & Thread Series
Join local artist Pamela Tatti for a fiber arts journey using donated fabric scraps to braid, stitch, wrap, weave, and stuff imaginative creations.
WHEN: Fridays: July 18, 25 and August 8, 2025, 6 to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Depot
WHO: Ages 17+
DETAILS: Tickets are $75
Adult GalleRE Workshop: Radical Eco-Theatre
Join Sea Change Collective founders Autumn Kioti Horne and Suzanne Ankrum for a dynamic workshop on creating performance using found objects, physical movement, and unconventional materials.
WHEN: Saturday, July 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Depot
WHO: Ages 16+
DETAILS: Tickets are $15
New Volunteer Orientation
Interested in making a difference at Resource Depot? Attend a required orientation to learn how to get involved.
WHEN: Saturdays: July 19, and August 16, 2025, 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Resource Depot
WHO: Ages 15+
DETAILS: Free
Junk Lab: Metal Bits & Found Foam
Kids explore the possibilities of Styrofoam and metal scraps to invent their own imaginative masterpieces.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Depot
WHO: Kindergarten to grade 5
DETAILS: Tickets are $20
GalleRE Performance by Sea Change Collective
Experience a one-of-a-kind, eco-conscious performance art series inside Resource Depot’s GalleRE.
WHEN: Fridays: August 15, 22 and 29, 2025, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Depot
WHO: All ages are welcome
DETAILS: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration suggested, limited seating, and priority seating given to those who RSVP. Suggested $10 at the door
For the full list of workshops and additional details, please visit https://www.resourcedepot.org/upcoming-workshops.
ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOT:
Resource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/.
