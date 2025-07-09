Resource Depot Unveils Summer 2025 Workshop Lineup

Resource Depot Summer 2025 Workshop Summer 2025 Workshop

Hands-On Creative Reuse Classes Featuring Plastics, Paper, Fabric, Metal & More from July 9–August 29

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Depot , West Palm Beach’s hub for creative reuse, has unveiled its lineup of summer workshops designed to inspire imagination while promoting sustainability. From recycled plastics to paper, fabric, metal, and more, these interactive experiences invite participants of all ages to explore the endless possibilities of upcycled materials—sparking creativity while promoting a more sustainable future.All workshops take place at Resource Depot, 2508 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Highlights include:Junk Lab: Plastics in ParadiseYoung creatives dive into a trove of upcycled plastic bits and pieces to invent, tinker, and explore new ideas.WHEN: Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.WHERE: Resource DepotWHO: Grades Kindergarten to 5DETAILS: Tickets are $20Junk Lab: Paper PartyFrom folding to collage and bookmaking, kids will reimagine paper waste in colorful, creative ways.WHEN: Wednesday, July 16, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.WHERE: Resource DepotWHO: Grades Kindergarten to 5DETAILS: Tickets are $20Studio S.C.R.A.P. – Textiles & Thread SeriesJoin local artist Pamela Tatti for a fiber arts journey using donated fabric scraps to braid, stitch, wrap, weave, and stuff imaginative creations.WHEN: Fridays: July 18, 25 and August 8, 2025, 6 to 8:00 p.m.WHERE: Resource DepotWHO: Ages 17+DETAILS: Tickets are $75Adult GalleRE Workshop: Radical Eco-TheatreJoin Sea Change Collective founders Autumn Kioti Horne and Suzanne Ankrum for a dynamic workshop on creating performance using found objects, physical movement, and unconventional materials.WHEN: Saturday, July 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.WHERE: Resource DepotWHO: Ages 16+DETAILS: Tickets are $15New Volunteer OrientationInterested in making a difference at Resource Depot? Attend a required orientation to learn how to get involved.WHEN: Saturdays: July 19, and August 16, 2025, 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.WHERE: Resource DepotWHO: Ages 15+DETAILS: FreeJunk Lab: Metal Bits & Found FoamKids explore the possibilities of Styrofoam and metal scraps to invent their own imaginative masterpieces.WHEN: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.WHERE: Resource DepotWHO: Kindergarten to grade 5DETAILS: Tickets are $20GalleRE Performance by Sea Change CollectiveExperience a one-of-a-kind, eco-conscious performance art series inside Resource Depot’s GalleRE.WHEN: Fridays: August 15, 22 and 29, 2025, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.WHERE: Resource DepotWHO: All ages are welcomeDETAILS: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration suggested, limited seating, and priority seating given to those who RSVP. Suggested $10 at the doorFor the full list of workshops and additional details, please visit https://www.resourcedepot.org/upcoming-workshops ABOUT RESOURCE DEPOT:Resource Depot is a creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. The nonprofit organization redistributes discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosts workshops and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/

