B’nai Torah Congregation Announces 2026 Concert Series

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its beloved Concert Series . The 2026 season will showcase four live, in-person performances featuring acclaimed singers, songwriters, orchestras, and cantors from around the world. All concerts will take place in the sanctuary at B’nai Torah Congregation, located at 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, Florida, with events scheduled throughout January, February, and March.The 2026 Concert Series will be presented in loving memory of Eleanor and Paul Weiner and will also offer a virtual attendance option for those unable to join in person. Tickets start at $30 for members and $40 for guests, with Concert Season passes available starting at $100. All tickets can be purchased at https://www.btcboca.org/cs/ Leading the Concert Series is B’nai Torah Congregation’s Cantor Magda Fishman, who has curated this exceptional lineup in collaboration with Maestro Tomer Adaddi. Both will also perform during the series’ final event. An internationally recognized performer, Fishman has graced stages throughout Israel, the United States, Europe, and Canada. Her diverse musical repertoire spans liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater, and her original compositions.“Each year, this series reminds us that music is one of the most powerful ways we pray, remember, and heal as a community,” said Cantor Fishman. “In collaboration with Maestro Tomer Adaddi, we’ve created a season that moves from the deepest sounds of the Jewish soul to the joy of Broadway and beloved popular song. It is an honor to dedicate this year’s concerts to the memory of Eleanor and Paul Weiner and to welcome both longtime supporters and new friends—whether they join us in the sanctuary or from afar.”The 2026 B’nai Torah Congregation Concert Series schedule is as follows:What: Songs of the Jewish Soul: An Evening of Hope & InspirationWho: Cantor Boaz Davidoff, Cantor Adam Stotland, and Special Guest Maya DavidoffDate: Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 7:30 pm ETLocation: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca RatonJoin us for an uplifting evening of extraordinary music, heartfelt prayer, and soulful artistry. Two remarkable Cantors: Boaz Davidoff and Adam Stotland, who will share a night of stirring melodies that blend tradition, contemporary sound, and Jewish spirit. Their special guest Maya Davidoff is an Israeli-based, emerging singer-songwriter whose music blends warm pop melodies with honest, introspective storytelling.What: It’s Fiddler on the Roof! A Community Sing-Along with Actors & MusiciansWho: Aaron Kula & The Klezmer Company Jazz OrchestraDate: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm ETLocation: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca RatonGet ready for a joyful, immersive musical experience as Aaron Kula and the award-winning Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra bring the beloved spirit of Fiddler on the Roof to life. With four professional actors and eight KCJO musicians, this special evening blends performance, storytelling, and a lively community sing-along—complete with projected lyrics so everyone can join in. Together, you’ll lift your voices to cherished classics including “Tradition,” “Matchmaker,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “To Life.”What: The Piano Man Show! Songs of Billy Joel, Elton John, Carole King, Barry Manilow, Stevie Wonder & MoreWho: Cantor Randy Herman and Special Guest Coleen DiekerDate: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 7:30 pm ETLocation: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca RatonExpect an unforgettable night celebrating some of the greatest songwriters of our time. Cantor Randy Herman and multi-instrumentalist Coleen Dieker will bring their remarkable talents together for an evening filled with iconic hits, soulful reinterpretations, and the timeless melodies of Billy Joel, Elton John, Carole King, Barry Manilow, Stevie Wonder, and more.What: Our Favorite Things, Voices of the HeartWho: Cantor Magda Fishman, Maestro Tomer Adaddi, and Yair Keydar with Special GuestsDate: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm ETLocation: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca RatonJoin us for an unforgettable evening filled with Broadway favorites, beloved standards, and soulful Jewish melodies as Cantor Magda Fishman, Maestro Tomer Adaddi, and rising star Yair Keydar take the stage. This uplifting concert brings together the magic of musical theater with the heart of Jewish music—blending powerful vocals, lush arrangements, and joyful performances that celebrate the songs we all love.Tickets & SponsorshipTickets can be purchased at https://www.btcboca.org/2026-concert-series/ and range from $30 to $80 per ticket (for members); and $40 to $105 for guests. Season tickets are also available at a reduced cost. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information about becoming a sponsor or if you have questions regarding the Concert Series, please contact Elysa Stark, Programming & Membership Director, at 561-392-8566 or info@bnai-torah.org.About the B’nai Torah Concert SeriesFor more than 30 years, B’nai Torah Congregation has shared the gift of music with our community, presenting world-class performances that uplift the spirit and bring people together. Music has the power to uplift, heal, and bring us together in ways words alone cannot. It fills our hearts with hope and connects us to something greater than ourselves. This season promises to be another extraordinary journey filled with unforgettable performances that inspire, comfort, and bring joy to us all. These concerts are presented in partnership with our Music for Humanity initiative, ensuring that a portion of the proceeds supports vital causes and brings light where it is needed most. Attending these performances nourishes not only your soul, but also our community and the wider world. Learn more at https://www.btcboca.org/2026-concert-series/ About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

