Alpert JFS Announces 22nd Annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ Evening Featuring Broadway Star Mandy Gonzalez

Event to Support Mental Health Counseling, Food Insecurity, Psychiatry, and More; Honor the Legacy of Gary Hoffman (z”l)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County Alpert JFS ) is proud to announce its 22nd Annual No Excuse for Abuse Evening, taking place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 6:15 p.m. at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. This year’s event will feature a headline performance by Mandy Gonzalez, the acclaimed Broadway star known for her powerhouse roles in Hamilton, Wicked, and In the Heights.More than a celebration, No Excuse for Abuse is a vital fundraising event that helps sustain Alpert JFS’s essential programs and services, including mental health counseling, Mental Health First Aid, psychiatric care, food-insecurity support, and more. Alpert JFS serves more than 12,000 people annually across Palm Beach County, a number that continues to rise each year as community needs intensify.The evening will also honor Hope and Gary (z”l) Hoffman with the 4th Annual Luminary Award, recognizing Gary’s extraordinary impact and Hope’s ongoing dedication to the mission of Alpert JFS. As Immediate Past Board Chair and President, Gary played a pivotal role in strengthening Alpert JFS’s programs and championing mental health and safety for all. Together, their leadership and generosity have transformed lives and strengthened the fabric of the community.“For more than two decades, No Excuse for Abuse has united our community around the importance of mental health, safety, and compassion,” said Jennifer Lesser, Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS. “This evening is not only a celebration of hope and resilience but also a vital opportunity to support the essential programs that help individuals and families thrive.”Guests will enjoy a powerful musical performance by Mandy Gonzalez and an uplifting program celebrating resilience, safety, and hope. Former Alpert JFS Board Chair and President Zelda Mason will serve proudly as Presenting Sponsor. Event Co-Chairs include Amy and Jeffrey Devore, Lesley Sheinberg, and Carolyn and Michael Yasuna.To learn more or register for the event, visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/2026nefa/ . Couvert is $325 per person. Sponsorships and giving opportunities are available. For questions or additional information, please contact events@AlpertJFS.org or call Francine Wunder, Chief Development Officer, at 561-713-1886.About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families, promoting mental health, and empowering individuals of all ages to live with dignity and purpose. With more than 100 professionals serving over 12,000 people annually, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach, Alpert JFS is Palm Beach County’s trusted lifeline for children, families, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or call 561-684-1991.

