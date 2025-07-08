Submit Release
Governor Ivey Calls Special Election for Alabama House District 13

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 13. This seat was previously held by Rep. Matt Woods.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, September 30, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, October 28, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

“We are proud to now have Matt Woods in the Alabama Senate, and I know he will continue to serve his community and the state of Alabama with great commitment,” said Governor Ivey. “The people of House District 13 have an important choice ahead in this special election, and I encourage all voters to participate and help ensure their district continues to have strong, effective representation.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 13 includes portions of Walker County.

The proclamation and writ of election are attached.

