Tide Cleaners Freshens Up Los Angeles with First-Ever SoCal Locations

Local husband-and-wife team opens four stores, bringing modern, sustainable garment care to Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, Studio City and Valencia

People expect more from their cleaners — and they should. We’re focused on quality, convenience and care, and our goal is to deliver an experience that customers can feel good about.” — Jon Mut, Owner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Cleaners , the nation’s No. 1 name in dry cleaning, has officially arrived in Southern California. Four newly opened stores are now operating across Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, Studio City and Valencia, bringing high-quality, locally owned garment care to the greater Los Angeles area.The new stores are operated by Clean Rock Ventures, led by San Fernando Valley-based entrepreneurs Megan and Jon Mut. The couple has worked closely with Tide Services over the past several years to bring the brand to the region.Each location uses GreenEarthCleaning, a non-toxic, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning process. In addition to sustainability, the Muts are focused on addressing health-conscious concerns shared by many Angelenos. Transparency is a cornerstone of their operations, and customers can learn more about the ingredients used in Tide products by scanning this QR code “People expect more from their cleaners — and they should,” said Jon Mut. “We’re focused on quality, convenience and care, and our goal is to deliver an experience that customers can feel good about.”Megan and Jon Mut bring a strong foundation of community-focused leadership to the Tide Cleaners network. Both are graduates of California State University Northridge and spent time with Habitat for Humanity, where they led post-hurricane recovery efforts in the South. To learn more about their story, visit the Meet the Muts landing page “We’ve built our lives and careers here in California, so opening stores in the neighborhoods we call home is deeply meaningful to us,” said Megan Mut. “Tide Cleaners allows us to offer a service that simplifies life for busy households. As longtime Tide customers ourselves, we know what people expect — and we’re committed to meeting that standard.”All four LA-area locations are now open and operating seven days a week.Store hours:Monday–Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.This expansion marks a key step in Tide Services’ broader West Coast growth strategy. The company is actively exploring new franchise partnerships and leasing opportunities across California and continues to seek high-visibility locations with landlords and developers who value a nationally backed premium tenant.Powered by Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Cleaners brings decades of fabric care expertise to today’s busy households. For more information or to find a store, visit tidecleaners.com.About Tide CleanersFor 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com and tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals.# # #

