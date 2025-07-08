Suspects Sought in L Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 6:10 p.m., the suspect and the victim arranged to meet via an online marketplace regarding the sale of the victim’s watch. During the exchange in the 600 block of L Street, Southeast, two additional suspects approached, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim’s watch. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25101237

###