MPD Arrests Teen in Two Armed Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager in connection to two armed robberies that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 2:33 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 100 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victims to surrender their property. Another suspect forcibly took their property. The suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 2:41 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 5500 block of Clay Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victims to surrender their property. Another suspect forcibly took their property. The suspects fled the scene.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, as a result of the detectives' investigation, 15-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery.

Two additional suspects remain outstanding. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25098725, 25098710

###

