MPD Arrests Suspect in 4th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, at approximately 1:54 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of an apartment and suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Deandre Lewis, of Northeast, DC.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, 47-year-old Maurice Gaskins, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The investigation revealed the suspect was known to the victim.

CCN: 25096183

