MPD Arrests Suspect in 4th Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On Friday, June 27, 2025, at approximately 1:54 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of an apartment and suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Deandre Lewis, of Northeast, DC.
On Monday, July 7, 2025, 47-year-old Maurice Gaskins, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The investigation revealed the suspect was known to the victim.
CCN: 25096183
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.