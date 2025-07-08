Houston’s Own Courtney Glaudé Brings Hollywood to Houston with “The Rise of the Storyteller” Film Conference

Photo credit: Drea Nicole Photography

Tyler Perry Studios Collaborates on Full-Day Experience Featuring Workshops, Industry Mixer & Exclusive Screening of Glaudé’s New Film “Old Gray Mare”

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed filmmaker and Houston native Courtney Glaudé , now a creative force at Tyler Perry Studios , returns to his roots to host the highly anticipated second annual The Rise of the Storyteller Film Conference —an immersive one-day experience designed to educate, empower, and elevate the next generation of storytellers.The conference will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM (CDT) at the Anderson Center for the Arts, located at 13334 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX 77049. Powered by MPAC, the conference will feature dynamic workshops, exclusive panels, networking opportunities, and a special presentation by Tyler Perry Studios of Courtney Glaudé’s newest film, Old Gray Mare—a powerful story about the heartbreaking reality of dementia starring actors Tyler Lepley and Devale Ellis.“This conference is about making real connections and giving emerging talent the tools to thrive,” says Glaudé. “Houston is full of brilliance, and I want this platform to serve as a launchpad for voices that deserve to be heard.”This all-day event is more than just a conference—it’s a movement to spotlight emerging talent in acting, screenwriting, and indie filmmaking while connecting creatives to industry gatekeepers, studio executives, and collaborators.Event Highlights Include:Pitching Workshop (11:30 AM – 12:30 PM):Led by Antoinetta Stallings, Executive at Tyler Perry Studios, this powerhouse session will break down how to structure a pitch, create a pitch deck, and get your film seen by decision-makers.Acting Workshop + Showcase (12:30 PM – 2:30 PM):Led by Deancé Wyatt, Producer & Casting Exec at Tyler Perry Studios, and Jalene Mack, entertainment lawyer and producer. Actors will train and perform in front of casting directors, managers, agents, and directors—with live feedback and possible casting opportunities.Writer’s Workshop (12:30 PM – 2:30 PM):Award-winning screenwriter Denisha "DeDe" Hardeman will guide writers through story development, TV vs film writing, the future of AI in screenwriting, and how to land jobs in the industry.“Get Ish Done” Panel (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM):Featuring studio execs, entertainment lawyers, and indie powerhouses, this unfiltered conversation covers fundraising, contracts, selling your film, and navigating the business side of storytelling.Industry Mixer + Vendor Village (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM):Network with fellow creatives, talent, and executives while enjoying food trucks, music, and a curated vendor marketplace. Capture content at the step-and-repeat and elevate your brand presence.Short Film Showcase + Q&A (6:00 PM – 7:30 PM):Spotlighting the brilliant work of Justin Bones, Tiffany Abney, Michelle Mower, and Justin Williams, followed by interactive filmmaker talkbacks.Tyler Perry Studios Presents: Old Gray Mare (7:30 PM – 8:30 PM):A gripping film written and directed by Courtney Glaudé, followed by a powerful talkback with the cast and creative team. The film addresses the emotional journey of a family confronting dementia in a deeply human and haunting way.Media and press interested in covering the event on July 12th should contact Berry Dynamic Agency to request credentials.To book interviews with Courtney Glaudé, email Launch@berrydynamicagency.com.For tickets and more event details, follow: @storytellerfilmconference on Instagram.About Courtney Glaudé:A native of Houston, Courtney Glaudé is an award-winning writer and director currently working with Tyler Perry Studios. Known for his emotionally charged narratives and cinematic storytelling, Glaudé is passionate about using his platform to amplify underrepresented voices.About MPAC:MPAC is a creative powerhouse supporting storytelling through media, performance, art, and culture. MPAC produces world-class events, conferences, and programming that elevate community impact and creative excellence.

