Chef Reno Brings Authentic Caribbean Flavors to Houston with the Grand Opening of Caribbean Jerk Palace

From Chicago’s Best to Houston’s Next Culinary Hotspot

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Reno, the visionary behind Caribbean Jerk Palace (CJP), is making waves in Houston’s food scene with the highly anticipated opening of his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Known for serving some of Chicago’s best Caribbean cuisine since 2014, Chef Reno is now introducing Houston to his signature fusion of Caribbean flavors with an American soul-food twist. CJP grand opening will take place on February 15, 2025 at 3:00 pm located at 3803 Emancipation Ave., Houston TX 77004 and will feature special guest appearances, Carnival dance performance, and complimentary mimosas and light bites while supplies last.After years of perfecting his craft and building a loyal following, Caribbean Jerk Palace has transitioned from a highly sought-after food truck—with daily sellouts and long lines stretching across parking lots—to a full-service restaurant. Now, Houston diners can experience the passion, authenticity, and bold flavors that have made CJP a beloved brand.Chef Reno, who started Caribbean Jerk Palace in 2014 in Chicago, was inspired by his family’s deep connection to Caribbean culture. With close ties to Kingston, Jamaica, and a love for the region’s bold flavors, he saw an opportunity to bring authentic jerk cooking and island-inspired dishes to Houston.“I traveled here often, and my family who moved here kept saying, ‘Houston needs that real Caribbean flavor,’” says Chef Reno. “I wanted to bring something different—something special that I knew people in Chicago loved, and I was confident Houston would love too.”From day one, Caribbean Jerk Palace has been a family affair. Reno’s children have grown up in the business, helping in the front of the house, cooking in the kitchen, and eventually taking on leadership roles.“Our family has always infused Caribbean cooking into our gatherings, blending the best of both worlds,” says Chef Reno. “We took the rich, bold spices of Caribbean cuisine and combined them with soulful American side dishes like macaroni and cheese, cabbage, and rice & peas. It’s a fusion that’s both familiar and exciting, and I knew Houston would embrace it just like Chicago did.”His son, Trevon Rice (22), now works as a chef in the kitchen, following in his father’s footsteps and perfecting his culinary passion to honor his great-grandmother’s legacy. “I love cooking, seeing happy customers, and working with family,” says Trevon. “Some people can’t work with family, but we make it work. My dad has already made all the mistakes, so now he’s teaching me how to be great.”Every dish at Caribbean Jerk Palace is made from scratch, daily. The kitchen prides itself on using the freshest ingredients, from their house-made jerk sauces to their hand-crafted pastas and perfectly seasoned proteins.Chef Reno’s journey to success was far from ordinary. Growing up in Chicago’s inner city, he spent his youth trying to find his path. It wasn’t until he turned to cooking—something his grandmother had instilled in him from a young age—that he found his true passion.“I was in the kitchen with my granny every Thanksgiving, every holiday,” he recalls. “When she got sick, I became her hands and feet—kneading the dough, seasoning the meats, stirring the pots. That’s how I learned to cook.”After years of hustling in the kitchen, selling hundreds of meals a day, he made the leap from home cooking to a full-scale restaurant in 2014. And now, a decade later, he’s bringing that same passion and perseverance to Houston. With the Houston location grand opening on February 15th, Chef Reno is setting his sights on continued growth and expansion.“This is just the beginning,” he says. “We’ve been working toward this for years, and now that we’re here, we’re just going to keep expanding, keep perfecting our craft, and keep giving people the best Caribbean food they’ve ever had.”More than just a restaurant, Caribbean Jerk Palace is a movement—a testament to family, culture, and the power of good food to bring people together. Whether you’re a longtime fan from Chicago or a first-time guest in Houston, Caribbean Jerk Palace promises an unforgettable dining experience. Come for the jerk chicken, stay for the warm atmosphere, and leave with a taste of home, Caribbean style.RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caribbean-jerk-palace-grand-opening-experience-tickets-1234148634789

