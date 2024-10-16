Fan Club Health and Fitness Partners with The 5th Annual Vegan Vibez Festival for an Unforgettable Experience

(Left to right) Maurice Howard, Abdul Foster, Berry Dynamic, Nicco Cassinelli

Get ready for the ultimate experience at the #1 Vegan Lifestyle Festival! Food, Music, Entertainment, Fashion Show and much more!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fan Club Health and Fitness is thrilled to announce its exciting collaboration with the highly anticipated Vegan Vibez Festival , set to take place this Sunday, October 20th, from 2 PM to 9 PM. The immersive event will be held onsite in Fan Club's back parking lot, located at 4665 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027. This partnership promises to be a highlight of the season, bringing together fitness and vegan lifestyle enthusiasts from across Houston and beyond.Fan Club Health and Fitness is proud to sponsor the Fitness Challenge Competition, kicking off at 4 PM, where fitness enthusiasts, high-profile influencers, and stars from Fan Club Fitness’s reality show will take center stage. With fitness at the core of Fan Club’s mission, this competition aims to inspire participants and spectators alike while showcasing the best athletic talent in the city.In addition to the fitness competition, the Vegan Vibez Festival, widely known as the #1 Vegan Experience in Houston, will offer a wide array of exciting features, including:-Delicious vegan food trucks from across the U.S., offering mouth-watering plant-based delights.-Dance battles, spotlighting talented performers as they compete for top honors.-Live music curated by the renowned DJ Riskk, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere throughout the day.-A fashion show featuring the latest trends in vegan and sustainable fashion.-A 90’s R&B Trivia Game hosted by Saynt Chris and Phylicia Benn"Veganism is not just about removing all animal products from your diet; it’s about the lifestyle you can lead when you prioritize wellness. That’s why I started Vegan Vibez, because wellness is a vibe, longevity is a vibe, and to be very frank, so is my food," said Ken Freeman, CEO of Vegan Vibez.Curators and partners of the festival are determined to promote wellness and educate the society on the vegan lifestyle in a fun and entertaining approach. The event is sponsored by Tesla, Celsius, Go Wellness, Let’s Go Drink Mix, and Fan Club Health and Fitness, bringing together the best of fitness, entertainment, and plant-based living. Hosting the event are Houston’s very own J-Mac from 979 The Box and comedian Jeff Shelley, promising a day filled with laughter and excitement. Special guest appearances include Actor Freeway Ricky Ross, TV Personality Loren LoLondon, and social influencer G-Mayne of Bless Tha Belly, adding even more star power to an already impressive lineup.“We’re thrilled to be part of Vegan Vibez this year and to unveil a sneak peek of our Fan Club Art Collective mural project at such a vibrant event," says Lee Schuppenhauer, CEO of Fan Club Health and Fitness. "It’s a unique opportunity to combine our love for fitness with a celebration of vegan culture, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”To attend this one-of-a-kind festival, tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite . Whether you're drawn by the high-energy fitness challenge, the flavorful vegan food offerings, or the live music and entertainment, the Vegan Vibez Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of health, fitness, and plant-based living.About Fan Club Health and Fitness:Fan Club Health and Fitness is a premier wellness brand and fitness facility committed to creating a vibrant community centered around health, fitness, and entertainment. With a focus on innovative fitness experiences and wellness education, Fan Club strives to inspire individuals to live healthier, more active lifestyles. For more information, visit their website www.fanclubhealthandfitness.com and follow on social media @fanclubhealthandfitness.

