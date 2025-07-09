Construction Progress Accelerates on the WoodSpring Suites Santee

Front view of the WoodSpring Suites Santee reveals the newly completed exterior façade, marking a major construction milestone for Level 3 Construction as interior buildout progresses toward a November 2025 completion. Rear view of the WoodSpring Suites Santee shows the completed façade and ongoing site activity as Level 3 Construction shifts focus to interior finishes and final preparations ahead of the hotel’s scheduled opening in November 2025. Level 3 Construction is a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects.

Level 3 Construction Completes Façade, Focuses on Hotel’s Interior Buildout

SANTEE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, today announced that it has reached a major milestone in the construction of the new WoodSpring Suites extended stay hotel in Santee, California. The team has dropped the exterior scaffolding and completed the façade. It’s now focused on building out the guest suites, corridors, common areas, and amenities. Level 3 Construction is on schedule to finish construction this November.

The WoodSpring Suites Santee is the second extended stay hotel project that Level 3 Construction is building on behalf of Miami-based hotel developer Gold Coast Premier Properties. Gold Coast Premier Properties chose to continue its partnership with Level 3 Construction because of the team’s collaborative approach, deep understanding of hospitality construction, and consistent ability to deliver on-brand standards. Level 3 Construction completed the WoodSpring Suites Corona for Gold Coast Premier Properties in the summer of 2022.

“We appreciate the continued confidence that Gold Coast Premier Properties has placed in our team,” said Ian Mahon, president and CEO of Level 3 Construction. “This project not only reflects our ability to deliver high-quality, ground-up hotel builds on schedule but also aligns with our long-term goal of expanding this segment of our business. With our integrated approach and deep sector experience, we’re able to accelerate progress without compromising precision or brand standards.”

Franchised by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites is the nation’s fastest-growing economy extended stay hotel brand. It was named the #1 economy extended stay brand by the J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study for a second year in 2024.

The WoodSpring Suites Santee is located at 8707 Mission Gorge Road, just minutes from California state routes 52 and 125. Upon completion, it will feature 122 guest suites and the brand’s signature amenities, including in-room kitchens with full-size refrigerators, a fitness center, guest laundry room, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

About Gold Coast Premier Properties

Gold Coast Premier Properties Group is an extended stay hotel developer headquartered out of Miami, Florida. Since its inception in 2015, Gold Coast is in the process of developing over 20 hotels in the following states: Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island and California. This is an unprecedented feat in hotel development.

