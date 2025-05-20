Level 3 Construction Awarded $5.8-Million Contract from MirKa Investments to Build Affordable Housing in Carlsbad, CA

This aerial photo shows the site in Carlsbad, California where Level 3 Construction is building 19 affordable housing units. MirKa Investments has selected Level 3 Construction to build 19 apartments at this site in Carlsbad, California. This is the second affordable housing collaboration for the two companies. The site of 19 new affordable apartments sits adjacent to the La Costa Town Square shopping center in Carlsbad, California. On May 20, 2025 Level 3 Construction announced that it’s been awarded the $5.8-million contract. Level 3 Construction corporate logo

Company to Deliver 19 Affordable Housing Units to Address Regional Housing Crisis

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, today announced that it has been awarded a $5.8-million contract from MirKa Investments, LLC, a proven leader in the development and management of affordable multifamily housing communities throughout California, to construct a 19-unit affordable housing development in Carlsbad. The project, part of a broader 95-unit residential community known as The Nest at La Costa, sits adjacent to the La Costa Town Square shopping center at Rancho Santa Fe Road and La Costa Avenue. Construction is expected to take about 12 months.

“Level 3 Construction is becoming one of San Diego County’s preeminent affordable and workforce housing contractors. Its team understands the nuance of public-private housing and consistently delivers well-constructed projects that honor budgets and timeframes,” said Kursat Misirlioglu, chief executive officer of MirKa Investments. “This is our second affordable housing project with the company, and we couldn’t be happier. From executive management to field personnel, they are responsive and attuned to our needs as developers. We are creating a true partnership that ensures measurable value to our developments and ultimately to the residents who call our communities home.”

Prior to COVID-19, a 55,000-square foot office development was planned for the site. Following the Pandemic, the developer resubmitted the plan. The new plan called for a residential housing project that aligned with Carlsbad’s inclusionary housing policies and addressed some of the critical housing supply goals set by the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. Carlsbad City Council approved the new plan in March 2021.

As Cummings stated, the La Costa project is Level 3 Construction’s second affordable housing collaboration with MirKa Investments in North County San Diego. The first project, South River Village, is a 43-unit community in Oceanside. South River Village is currently accepting leasing applications and on track to be completed next month.

“Our partnership with MirKa Investments represents a commitment to addressing California's housing crisis through strategic collaboration. By leveraging our specialized expertise in affordable housing construction and our deep roots in the San Diego community, we’re not just building units – we're creating sustainable, walkable neighborhoods that enhance quality of life,” said Ian Mahon, president and chief executive officer of Level 3 Construction. “The La Costa project exemplifies how thoughtful development can align with both municipal goals and market demands, delivering housing solutions that will serve some of Carlsbad’s most economically vulnerable residents for years to come."

Construction of the affordable-housing community adjacent to The Nest at La Costa will begin immediately. For project updates, follow along on social media @level3construction.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

About MirKa Investments, LLC.

MirKa Investments, LLC is a proven leader in developing and managing affordable multifamily housing communities throughout California. With 14 successfully completed projects and 16 more in various stages of development, MirKa continues to demonstrate unparalleled expertise in creating sustainable housing solutions. MirKa’s track record of success reflects its unwavering commitment to creating inclusive communities where residents can truly thrive.

