Level 3 Construction and MirKa Investments Deliver 43-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Oceanside, California

The front entrance of South River Village, a four-story Spanish Mission style affordable housing community in Oceanside, California. The newest addition to the city's affordable housing stock was built by Level 3 Construction of Vista and features 43 apartment homes.

South River Village Is City’s First Off-Site Affordable Housing Community

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, and MirKa Investments, LLC, a proven leader in the development and management of affordable multifamily housing communities throughout California, today announced that they have completed South River Village, an affordable housing community in Oceanside, California.

Located at 4933 North River Road, South River Village is a response to California’s mounting housing affordability crisis and comes amid a statewide push to add more than 12,000 affordable units by 2027, according to Yardi Matrix’s National Affordable Housing Report (March 2025). South River Village is Oceanside’s first off-site affordable housing community, fulfilling the inclusionary housing requirements for North River Farms, a nearby market-rate development of 395 homes by Lennar. The units at South River Village are designated for individuals and families with incomes ranging from 30 percent to 80 percent of the area median income.

“The completion of South River Village demonstrates our commitment to making housing accessible to families in our community who need more affordable options,” said Kursat Misirlioglu, chief executive officer at MirKa Investments. “In partnership with Level 3 Construction, we’ve navigated complex regulatory requirements to deliver a beautiful, sustainable community that residents will be proud to call home. This project exemplifies our dedication to building spaces that enhance lives and strengthen communities."

South River Village is designed in the Spanish Mission style. It is comprised of a single four-story building featuring 43 apartments: 20 one bedrooms, 12 two bedrooms, and 11 three bedrooms. Fifteen percent of the apartments are ADA-accessible. Each apartment features modern finishes, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Quartz countertops, air conditioning, generous storage, and ample natural light. On-site amenities include a children’s play area and two barbeque stations.

South River Village marks the first of two joint projects between Level 3 Construction and MirKa Investments. The other project, recently announced, is a 19-unit affordable housing community adjacent to La Costa Town Square in Carlsbad. Construction is underway and expected to take 12 months.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth in the affordable housing sector as municipalities throughout the state work to address critical housing shortages. Over the past several years, we’ve positioned ourselves as a leader in this expanding market by deepening our understanding of the complex financing structures involved in these projects. We’ve also developed and tested cost-effective construction methods to the benefit of our developer clients,” said Ian Mahon, president & chief executive officer of Level 3 Construction. “We’re grateful to be a part of the work MirKa is doing to bring more affordable housing options to our communities here in San Diego County.”

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

About MirKa Investments, LLC.

Mirka Investments, LLC is a proven leader in developing and managing affordable multifamily housing communities throughout California. With 14 successfully completed projects and 16 more in various stages of development, Mirka continues to demonstrate unparalleled expertise in creating sustainable housing solutions. Mirka's track record of success reflects its unwavering commitment to creating inclusive communities where residents can truly thrive.

