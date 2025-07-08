NJDOL Posts the Names of Eight Businesses with Outstanding Wage, Benefit and Tax Law Violations to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (AKA ‘The WALL’)

April 10, 2025

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) in April added the names of eight businesses to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), bringing to 261 the number of employers that have failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit, or tax laws. Any business whose name appears on The WALL is barred from public contracting with state, county, or local governments, until they pay their liabilities in full.

The eight businesses owe a total of $294,553.49 in unpaid contributions, penalties, and interest to the Unemployment Compensation Fund and State Disability Benefits Fund. Currently in the second year of the initiative, there are now 261 businesses posted to The WALL, which collectively owe $25 million – either directly to their workers or to the state for unpaid taxes or contributions.

No businesses were removed from The WALL in March. To date, NJDOL has recovered $613,208.63 in outstanding liabilities from businesses that have been posted to The WALL or have been warned their business would be added to The WALL if they did not resolve their outstanding liabilities.

The WALL is a powerful enforcement tool that enables the department to publicly name companies that shortchange their workers and skip required contributions to programs such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation. The companies on the list have failed to resolve their outstanding fines and fees with NJDOL and Treasury.

The initiative was established through bipartisan action (S-4226) in 2020 as part of an effort to combat worker misclassification and exploitation. It gives NJDOL power to protect fair-minded businesses across the state from employers that undercut their workers to gain a competitive edge.

Posting on The WALL is separate from – and may be in addition to – other accountability measures, such as public contractor debarment and business license suspension or revocation. State, county, municipal and school procurement officers must cross-reference The WALL before awarding public contracts, as they do with the debarment list.

Businesses receive letters warning that their company’s name will be posted to The WALL unless they remedy their outstanding liabilities; they are given 20 days from the date they receive notice to pay in full or challenge their pending placement on The WALL.

The WALL went live in September 2023. Additional businesses with outstanding violations are added monthly.

The WALL can be viewed or downloaded here.

Questions about the WALL should be directed to OSECInquiries@dol.nj.gov.

For a comprehensive list of questions and answers about The WALL, visit nj.gov/labor/wall.

Businesses added to The WALL in April are:

1. CS Disco, Inc. d/b/a CSDisco 11 Congress Avenue, Suite 900, Austin, TX 78701 4400 Post Oak Parkway, Suite 2700, Houston, TX 77027 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000012-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 06/15/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $40,774.97 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025 2. Enel North America, Inc. 100 Brickstone Square, Suite 300, Andover, MA 01810 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000008-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 07/27/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $33,981.91 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025 3. GringosEats LLC 3257 Route 35 North, Lavallette, NJ 08735 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000005-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $34,761.89 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025 4. J & J Drywall LLC 442 Prospect St. Apt. 2, Lakewood, NJ 08701

108 Jenna Ct., Lakewood, NJ 08701 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000006-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

12/22/2021

09/20/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $36,650.33 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025 5. LFD Construction, Inc 1350 Chambers St 2nd Floor, Hamilton, NJ 08610

1028 RT 206 Suite 2, Bordentown, NJ 08505

OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000004-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 03/04/2020 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $34,713.74 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025 6. MPT Delivery Systems, Inc. 95 Prince Street, Paterson, NJ 07501

P.O Box 66744, St. Louis, MO 63166

OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000002-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 05/26/2021 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $39,798.70 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025 7. Online Business Applications a/k/a Anju Clinplus, LLC 4500 S Lakeshore Drive, Suite 620, Tempe, AZ 85282

183 Madison Avenue, Suite 806, New York, NY 10016 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000013-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 07/27/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $39,588.85 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025 8. Raymond's Original Pizza, LLC 1400 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-EA-000003-2025 Violation(s): The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq

The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)

The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 05/08/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $34,283.10 Date Posted on the WALL: 04/04/2025

