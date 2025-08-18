NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Order to Rutherford Building Maintenance Company for Back Wages Owed

August 18, 2025



TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work order on August 12, 2025:

Employer Name: Adamas Building Services L.L.C.

Employer Address: 75 Orient Way, Suite 303, Rutherford, N.J. 07070

Nature of Work: Building maintenance

SWO Category: Wage Collection

Monetary Assessments: Wages $1,190; Liquidated Damages $1,190; Administrative Fee $428.40; Summons Cost $25.

Workers Affected: 1

NJDOL has issued 197 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.

Stop-work orders are initiated by NJDOL to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers, or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations. In Wage Collection cases, an award is granted to affected workers in a wage collection proceeding. If the employer fails to pay the award within the statutory time period, a stop-work order may be issued. The stop-work order remains in place until the award is paid in full by the employer.

NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued. Workers are to be paid during the time the stop-work order is in effect, for a period of up to 10 days. The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and administrative fees have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

For more information on worker benefits and protections, please visit myworkrights.nj.gov.

