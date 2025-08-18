NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Orders to Four Out-of-State Contractors on Pompton Lakes High School Construction Project

August 18, 2025



TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work order on August 13, 2025:

Employer: Safeware Inc. of Lanham, Md. (primary contractor)

Work Location: Pompton Lakes High School in Pompton Lakes, N.J.

SWO Category: Public Works Construction

Details: Safeware hired subcontractor American Defense Solutions of Phoenix, Ariz., to the project.

Violation: Contracted unregistered subcontractor.

Employer: American Defense Solutions L.L.C. of Phoenix, Ariz. (subcontractor)

Work Location: Pompton Lakes High School in Pompton Lakes, N.J.

SWO Category: Public Works Construction

Details: American Defense Solutions of Phoenix, Ariz., was hired to the project by primary contractor Safeware Inc.

Violations: Improper classification of construction workers; failing to properly classify employees; failure to pay prevailing wage; unpaid wages/late payment; failure to register; contracted unregistered subcontractor.

Employer: American Defense Solutions L.L.C. of Washington, Mich. (subcontractor)

Work Location: Pompton Lakes High School in Pompton Lakes, N.J.

SWO Category: Public Works Construction

Details: American Defense Solutions of Washington, Mich., was hired to the project by subcontractor American Defense Solutions of Phoenix, Ariz.

Violations: Improper classification of construction workers; failing to properly classify employees; failure to pay prevailing wage; unpaid wages/late payment; failure to register; contracted unregistered subcontractor.

Employer: A&M Site Management L.L.C. of Utica, Mich. (subcontractor)

Work Location: Pompton Lakes High School in Pompton Lakes, N.J.

SWO Category: Public Works Construction

Details: A&M Site Management was hired to the project by subcontractor American Defense Solutions of Washington, Mich.

Violation: Failure to Register.

NJDOL has issued 201 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.

Stop-work orders are initiated by NJDOL to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers, or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations. An employer may appeal a stop-work order, in which case NJDOL has seven days to schedule a hearing.

NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued, and can assess civil penalties of $5,000 per day against an employer conducting business in violation of the order. The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and penalties have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

NJDOL and its partners at the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and the New Jersey Department of Education sent direct letters reminding local governments and boards of education of their responsibilities under the New Jersey Prevailing Wage Act.

NJDOL maintains a record of registered public works contractors that should be consulted by any government agency or entity before hiring for a public works project. Doing so can help avoid unnecessary project delays and extra costs to businesses, schools, government entities and taxpayers. The list contains thousands of businesses, and is searchable by name, address, registration date, and certificate number.

In addition, registered public works contractors are required to participate in Registered Apprenticeship programs, which ensures that public funds contribute to the training of New Jersey workers in the construction sector.

For more information on worker benefits and protections, please visit myworkrights.nj.gov.

