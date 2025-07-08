NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Orders to Four Contractors at Jersey City Construction Project

June 4, 2025



TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work orders on May 22, 2025:

Employer: MJQ Drywall Group Corp. of Passaic, N.J. (subcontractor)

Work Location: 1 Journal Square (South Tower, North Tower and Podium), 10 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City, N.J.

Nature of Work: Construction

SWO Category: Construction

Details: MJQ Drywall Group was hired to the project by primary contractor A.J.D. Construction Co. Inc. of Leonardo, N.J.

Violations: Improper classification of construction workers; failing to properly classify employees; failure to pay overtime; unpaid wages/late payment; Earned Sick Leave records violations; Earned Sick Leave notification/posting violations; hindering investigation/failure to provide records; records – daily/weekly.

Employer: 506 Painting LLC of Irvington, N.J. (subcontractor)

Work Location: 1 Journal Square (South Tower, North Tower, and Podium), 10 Journal Square Plaza in Jersey City, New Jersey

Nature of Work: Painting

SWO Category: Construction

Details: 506 Painting LLC was hired to the project by Seton Painting of Garwood, N.J.

Violations: Improper classification of construction workers; failing to properly classify employees; Earned Sick Leave records violations; Earned Sick Leave notification/posting violations.

Employer: Exxon Development Corp. of Philadelphia, Pa. (subcontractor)

Work Location: 1 Journal Square (South Tower, North Tower, and Podium), 10 Journal Square Plaza in Jersey City, New Jersey

Nature of Work: Drywall

SWO Category: Construction

Details: Exxon Development Corp. was hired to the project by MJQ Drywall Group Corp. of Passaic, N.J., who was also issued a stop-work order.

Violations: Hindering an investigation/failure to provide records.

The following stop-work order was issued on June 3, 2025:

Employer: Oliveria General Services LLC of Edgewater Park N.J. (subcontractor)

Work Location: 1 Journal Square (South Tower, North Tower, and Podium), 10 Journal Square Plaza in Jersey City, New Jersey

Nature of Work: Drywall

SWO Category: Construction

Details: Oliveria General Services was hired to the project by MJQ Drywall Group Corp. of Passaic, N.J., who was also issued a stop-work order.

Violations: Improper classification of construction workers; failing to properly classify employees; no workers’ compensation insurance.

NJDOL has issued 192 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.

Stop-work orders are initiated by NJDOL to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers, or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations. An employer may appeal a stop-work order, in which case NJDOL has seven days to schedule a hearing.

NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued, and can assess civil penalties of $5,000 per day against an employer conducting business in violation of the order. The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and penalties have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

For more information on worker benefits and protections, please visit myworkrights.nj.gov.

