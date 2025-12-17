NJDOL Posts the Names of 15 Businesses with Outstanding Wage, Benefit and Tax Law Violations to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (AKA ‘The WALL’)
1.
Big Green Group LLC
95 West Main Street, Suite 5 - #330, Chester, NJ 07930
6 Park Ridge Court, Chester, NJ 07930
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000026-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
1/02/2019
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$46,410.35
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
2.
Breakers Kitchen and Tap, LLC
27 Lincoln Avenue, Barnegat, NJ 08005
535 Route 9, Waretown, NJ 08758
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000013-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
11/14/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$188,062.43
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
3.
DL Drywall LLC
452 Handing Place, Apt. 7A, Fairview, NJ 07022
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000014-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
08/21/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$44,514.40
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
4.
Five Star Contractors Builders and Remodelers LLC
146 Liberty Ave., Belleville, NJ 07109
160 2nd Ave., Apt. G1, Newark, NJ 07104
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000015-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
10/15/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$39,867.35
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
5.
John Butler and Sons Construction, LLC
407 Cedar Swamp Rd., Jackson, NJ 08527
1 Davis Lane, Red Bank, NJ 07701
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000016-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
10/30/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$81,235.18
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
6.
Mr Clouds NY-NJ LLC
60 Munsonhurst Road, Unit 1, Franklin, NJ 07416
20 Skyview Dr., Franklin, NJ 07416
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000017-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
11/06/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$29,641.61
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
7.
New Jersey Clean Energy Solutions LLC
T/A Solar Experts
a/k/a Expert Solar Installations
404 South Bayview Ave., Seaside Heights Park, NJ 08752
420 Chandler Road, Jackson Township, NJ 08527
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000018-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
4/25/2024
5/16/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$331,331.16
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
8.
PNP Movie LLC
One Atlantic Ave., 4th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
1124 Maxwell Manor, Warwick, PA 18974
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000019-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
01/14/2025
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$672,750.77
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
9.
Restore Electric L.L.C.
a/k/a Restore Security Systems
404 South Bayview Ave., Seaside Heights Park, NJ 08752
420 Chandler Road, Jackson Township, NJ 08527
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000020-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
05/22/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$152,731.58
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
10.
Signatura Laboris Inc. & Salvador Almonte, Owner
100 Sterling Blvd., Apt. 204, Englewood, NJ 07631
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000022-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
05/07/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$816,500.00
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
11.
Stanford Angels LLC
199 Main St., Suite 202, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095
289 Main Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
1600 St George Ave., Ste. 301, Rahway, NJ 07065
34 Rhode Island Ave., East Orange, NJ 07018
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000023-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
10/15/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$21,679.75
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
12.
Super, LLC
203 Belmont Ave., Haledon, NJ 07508
236 Jeffer St., Ridgewood, NJ 07450
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000024-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
05/01/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$118,941.29
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
13.
Yolo Construction Corp.
1110 61st Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000025-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
11/19/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$96,750.00
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
14.
Z Express Construction LLC
d/b/a Roger Diaz Construction
34A Parkside Street, Somerset, NJ 08873
94 Sanford Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-WH-000021-2025
Violation(s):
The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)
The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)
The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
11/20/2024
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$15,907.60
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
Homasote Company
932 Lower Ferry Road, West Trenton, NJ 08628
P.O. Box 7240, West Trenton, NJ 08628-0240
OSEC’s Docket #
WALL-EA-000030-2024
Violation(s):
The Unemployment Compensation Law - R.S.43:21-1 et seq
The Temporary Disability Benefits Law - P.L.1948, c.110 (C.43:21-25 et al.)
The Compensation for Family Temporary Disability Leave Law - P.L.2008, c.17 (C.43:21-39.1 et al.)
Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:
03/01/2023
Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:
$63,791.62
Date Posted on the WALL:
11/05/2025
