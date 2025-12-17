NJDOL Posts the Names of 15 Businesses with Outstanding Wage, Benefit and Tax Law Violations to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (AKA ‘The WALL’)

1. Big Green Group LLC

95 West Main Street, Suite 5 - #330, Chester, NJ 07930

6 Park Ridge Court, Chester, NJ 07930 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000026-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

1/02/2019 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$46,410.35 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

2. Breakers Kitchen and Tap, LLC

27 Lincoln Avenue, Barnegat, NJ 08005

535 Route 9, Waretown, NJ 08758 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000013-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

11/14/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$188,062.43 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

3. DL Drywall LLC

452 Handing Place, Apt. 7A, Fairview, NJ 07022 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000014-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

08/21/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$44,514.40 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

4. Five Star Contractors Builders and Remodelers LLC

146 Liberty Ave., Belleville, NJ 07109

160 2nd Ave., Apt. G1, Newark, NJ 07104 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000015-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

10/15/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$39,867.35 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

5. John Butler and Sons Construction, LLC

407 Cedar Swamp Rd., Jackson, NJ 08527

1 Davis Lane, Red Bank, NJ 07701 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000016-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

10/30/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$81,235.18 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

6. Mr Clouds NY-NJ LLC

60 Munsonhurst Road, Unit 1, Franklin, NJ 07416

20 Skyview Dr., Franklin, NJ 07416 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000017-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

11/06/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$29,641.61 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

7. New Jersey Clean Energy Solutions LLC

T/A Solar Experts

a/k/a Expert Solar Installations

404 South Bayview Ave., Seaside Heights Park, NJ 08752

420 Chandler Road, Jackson Township, NJ 08527 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000018-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

4/25/2024

5/16/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$331,331.16 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

8. PNP Movie LLC

One Atlantic Ave., 4th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

1124 Maxwell Manor, Warwick, PA 18974 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000019-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

01/14/2025 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$672,750.77 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

9. Restore Electric L.L.C.

a/k/a Restore Security Systems

404 South Bayview Ave., Seaside Heights Park, NJ 08752

420 Chandler Road, Jackson Township, NJ 08527 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000020-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

05/22/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$152,731.58 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

10. Signatura Laboris Inc. & Salvador Almonte, Owner

100 Sterling Blvd., Apt. 204, Englewood, NJ 07631 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000022-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

05/07/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$816,500.00 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

11. Stanford Angels LLC

199 Main St., Suite 202, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095

289 Main Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

1600 St George Ave., Ste. 301, Rahway, NJ 07065

34 Rhode Island Ave., East Orange, NJ 07018 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000023-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

10/15/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$21,679.75 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

12. Super, LLC

203 Belmont Ave., Haledon, NJ 07508

236 Jeffer St., Ridgewood, NJ 07450 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000024-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

05/01/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$118,941.29 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

13. Yolo Construction Corp.

1110 61st Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000025-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

11/19/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$96,750.00 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025

14. Z Express Construction LLC

d/b/a Roger Diaz Construction

34A Parkside Street, Somerset, NJ 08873

94 Sanford Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 OSEC’s Docket #

WALL-WH-000021-2025 Violation(s):

The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

11/20/2024 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$15,907.60 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/05/2025