Collective training for engagement in UN peacekeeping operation in Lebanon

The Ministry of Defence announced that collective training of the Serbian Armed Forces force protection platoon, which will soon be sent to the United Nations peacekeeping operation in Lebanon, is underway at the South base and the Borovac training ground near Bujanovac.

