Great importance of geoinformation data for fire prevention

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, visited today the Republic Geodetic Authority, where he spoke with the institution’s management about the current situation caused by extreme weather conditions and increasingly frequent fires in the territory of our country.

