Project Spotlight: Pavement rehab upgrades SR 90 in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA – There’s a smooth new asphalt surface on more than 20 miles of State Route 90 in Cochise County, including the stretch through Sierra Vista, thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation project.

Major elements are complete for the $37 million pavement rehabilitation, which began in spring 2024 and extends from Moson Road on Sierra Vista’s east side (milepost 325) to the Border Patrol station north of Whetsone (milepost 304).

The project also:

Replaced guardrails

Installed new sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and signage

Repaired curb and gutters

Installed rumble strips on shoulders and the centerline

While paving is complete, some work, including final striping in areas, will continue through July.

This project, funded in part by a special legislative appropriation, supports ADOT’s commitment to protecting Arizona’s investment in highway pavement and bridges. Most pavement and bridge rehabilitation and replacement projects are scheduled through annual updates to ADOT’s five-year construction program and receive federal funding and funding generated by users of transportation services, primarily through gasoline and diesel fuel taxes and the Arizona vehicle license tax.

For more information on this improvement, please visit SR 90: Border Patrol Station to Moson Road pavement project at azdot.gov/projects > Southcentral District.