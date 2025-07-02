FHAS Earns URAC Accreditation for Health Utilization Management in Clinical Reviews

Federal Hearings and Appeals Services, LLC

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Hearings & Appeals Services (FHAS), a national leader in medical review and dispute resolution services, announced today that it has earned URAC provisional accreditation in Health Utilization Management, which encompasses Pre-Review Screening, Initial Clinical Review, and Clinical Decision making. URAC is a leading independent healthcare accreditation body known for promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation.

By achieving this milestone, FHAS demonstrates its continued commitment to clinical excellence, operational transparency, and a continuous focus on improving healthcare outcomes.

“Achieving URAC’s HUM accreditation underscores our dedication to delivering fair, impartial, and efficient healthcare review services,” said Jim Bobeck, Esq., CEO of FHAS. “It reinforces our superior, all-encompassing UM services from prior authorization to case management and claims review services—clients partner with FHAS for operational excellence.”

After reviewing FHAS’ policies, procedures, workflows, and other organizational information, URAC has affirmed that FHAS meets the rigorous national standards in utilization management and is equipped to deliver high-quality, evidence-based services that promote fair and timely decisions for patients, providers, and payors alike.

“Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. FHAS’ URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “URAC’s utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers.”

The provisional accreditation marks a significant step in FHAS’s mission to support the U.S. healthcare system with unbiased, high-quality medical reviews that meet the evolving needs of government agencies, health plans, and third-party administrators.

About FHAS

FHAS, a URAC-accredited Independent Review Organization (IRO), is a trusted national leader in dispute resolution, medical claims and appeals reviews, legal adjudication services, utilization management reviews, and business process outsourcing. As the industry’s premier Independent Dispute Resolution Entity (IDRE) and a leading medical claims review partner, FHAS leverages nearly 30 years of expertise to deliver fair, accurate, and timely solutions for healthcare providers, payors, federal and state government agencies, and industry vendors supporting government-subsidized programs. FHAS operates at the intersection of healthcare, regulation, and government programs, supporting payers and public agencies in delivering fair, evidence-based outcomes.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

