Hummingbird Creative Group Chosen to Create “Look of the Games” for the 2029 FISU Summer World University Games

Agency to introduce Olympics-inspired visual strategy for first time at World University Games.

As Hummingbird Creative Group celebrates 30 years of branding development, the opportunity to shape the visual identity of one of the world’s largest multi-sport events is a huge achievement” — Wendy Coulter, CEO and Founder of Hummingbird Creative Group

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hummingbird Creative Group (Hummingbird), a leading branding agency known for building business value through brand strategy and integrated marketing, is proud to announce its selection to design the "Look of the Games" for the FISU Summer World University Games , to be held in North Carolina in 2029. This new engagement builds upon Hummingbird’s critical role as the Design Agency for the North Carolina USA bid for the World University Games, a successful effort that earned several international design and marketing awards.Hummingbird will now embark on expanding the graphic platform they meticulously crafted during the bid process to include comprehensive environmental graphics, the official mascot design, sport pictograms, and a myriad of other visual elements integral to the "Look of the Games." Notably, for the first time in the history of the World University Games, Hummingbird will implement an "Olympics sport-inspired 'Look of the Games'” process, bringing a new level of sophistication and visual cohesion to the event.“As Hummingbird Creative Group celebrates 30 years of branding development, the opportunity to shape the visual identity of one of the world’s largest multi-sport events is a huge achievement,” said Wendy Coulter, President & CEO of Hummingbird. The 2029 World University Games in North Carolina will feature 18 Olympic sports , so we are planning an Olympics-sports-inspired ‘Look of the Games’ that will help define the experience for tens of thousands of athletes and spectators, as well as millions of viewers, and be remembered throughout the world!”The World University Games stand as the world's second-largest global Olympic multisport event, surpassed only by the Summer Olympics. This prestigious competition showcases top collegiate athletes from around the globe. The host region for the Games, consisting of the state’s Triangle and Triad areas and known as North Carolina’s University Hub, with its 19 colleges and universities, provides an ideal backdrop, poised to showcase the region's vibrant culture, diverse academic institutions, and world-class athletic facilities. As the creative force behind the visual identity of the Games, the Hummingbird team will develop the extensive branding and design elements that will be experienced by millions of athletes, spectators, and media worldwide. The "Look of the Games" encompasses all visual aspects of the events, meticulously designed to reflect the unique spirit of the hosting city and country, drawing inspiration from its culture, history, geography, and well-known identifiers.Hummingbird's exceptional work for the Games has already garnered significant recognition, recently earning multiple Platinum Hermes Awards and Marcom Awards for their stunning designs that grace the exterior of GoTriangle buses, brilliantly promoting the 2029 FISU World University Games across the region."We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Hummingbird Creative Group, a team that has already proven their exceptional talent and dedication throughout our successful bid process," said Hill Carrow, Chairman & CEO, 2029 FISU Summer World University Games. "Bringing the sophisticated Olympics-sports-inspired ‘Look of the Games' process to the World University Games for the first time is a significant step, and we are confident that Hummingbird's expertise will create an unforgettable visual experience that truly captures the spirit of North Carolina and these historic Games, leaving a legacy to inspire future events."To see the work Hummingbird created for the bid and the recent designs launched on the GoTriangle buses, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/portfolio/world-university-games/ . For more information about the FISU 2029 Summer World University Games, visit https://ncusa2029wug.com/ About Hummingbird Creative GroupFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency dedicated to helping companies build business value through strategic brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail, and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns, and implement sales enablement programs. Celebrating 30 years in business this year, the agency partners with leaders in life science & healthcare, technology, manufacturing, B2B services, nonprofits, and more to define brand strategy, develop sustainable marketing campaigns, and implement powerful sales enablement programs. Learn more at https://hummingbird-creative.com/ About the 2029 FISU Summer World University GamesFrom July 11 to 22, 2029, North Carolina will proudly host the largest global sporting event of the year. This monumental gathering will bring together 7,500 athletes competing across 18 sports, along with 1,500 officials representing 150 nations. Broadcast worldwide, the event promises to captivate audiences on an international scale. Preparations are well underway, with the State of North Carolina, Wake County, and corporations like Capitol Broadcasting Company, Duke Health, among others, spearheading efforts to generate excitement and raise awareness as the countdown to the Games begins. For more information, visit https://ncusa2029wug.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.