Hummingbird Creative Group Celebrates Multiple Wins in 2025 Hermes Creative Awards

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hummingbird Creative Group , a full-service branding agency based in Cary, North Carolina, proudly announces its achievements in the prestigious 2025 Hermes Creative Awards , which honors the creative industry's most outstanding work in traditional and emerging media. The agency has garnered multiple top-tier accolades, underscoring its unwavering commitment to creative excellence across a diverse range of branding and design disciplines.This year's recognition is particularly significant as Hummingbird Creative Group proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since 1995, the agency has been instrumental in helping businesses take flight and soar through purpose-driven branding, strategic marketing, and impactful creative execution. These recent awards stand as a powerful testament to the agency’s enduring dedication to fostering creativity, nurturing strong client collaborations, and consistently delivering tangible success.The Hermes Creative Awards, an internationally acclaimed competition that spotlights the most exceptional and innovative work within the creative industry's traditional and emerging media landscapes, has honored Hummingbird Creative Group with an impressive collection of awards. This includes four coveted Platinum Awards, one Gold Award, and an Honorable Mention, further solidifying the agency’s well-established reputation for delivering innovative, results-oriented branding solutions.The award-winning work from Hummingbird Creative Group encompasses a variety of impactful projects:Platinum Award – Branding Refresh: North Carolina Architectural Foundation A thoughtfully reimagined brand identity that masterfully balances the organization's rich history with a dynamic, forward-looking visual presence, effectively supporting the Foundation’s evolving mission and outreach.Platinum Award – Event Branding: North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame A vibrant and inspiring event brand that effectively honors the significant legacy and visionary leadership of women business owners throughout North Carolina, creating a memorable and celebratory experience.Platinum Award – Bus Wrap Design: World University Games A dynamic and visually energetic mobile branding experience that successfully captures the international spirit and celebratory atmosphere of the World University Games. Notably, this achievement marks the third Platinum Hermes Award received by the World University Games for branding initiatives in the past five years, highlighting a consistent standard of creative excellence.Gold Award – Branded Environments: TowerCo A creative transformation of the company’s physical space that powerfully communicates TowerCo’s core commitment to empowering connectivity coast-to-coast.Honorable Mention – Branding Refresh / Big Idea: The Banks Law Firm A strategic and sophisticated visual rebranding deeply rooted in principles of trust, unwavering professionalism, and the firm's long-standing dedication to providing exceptional legal services.“To receive this level of recognition in such a prestigious international competition is a profound testament to the unwavering passion, boundless creativity, and strategic innovation that our dedicated team pours into every single project,” said Wendy Coulter, CEO and Founder of Hummingbird Creative Group. “We are deeply honored to continue partnering with remarkable organizations and creating meaningful work that not only elevates their brands but also makes a significant and lasting impact.”The Hermes Creative Awards stand as one of the oldest and most respected creative competitions worldwide. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the awards program recognizes outstanding achievements in a wide spectrum of creative endeavors, including publications, branding initiatives, websites, strategic advertising campaigns, impactful marketing materials, and comprehensive communication programs.To learn more about Hummingbird Creative Group and view their portfolio of award-winning work, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/work/ About Hummingbird Creative GroupFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency dedicated to helping companies build business value through strategic brand differentiation. The agency works primarily with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail, and service businesses to define brand strategy, develop sustainable branding campaigns, and implement sales enablement programs. Celebrating 30 years in business this year, the agency partners with leaders in life science & healthcare, technology, manufacturing, B2B services, nonprofits, and more to define brand strategy, develop sustainable marketing campaigns, and implement powerful sales enablement programs. Learn more at https://hummingbird-creative.com/

