Late bloomers worth the wait: Sunflowers returning to MDC’s Columbia Bottom Conservation Area this summer

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Frequent rains earlier this spring caused a slight delay in planting sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area (CA) this season. However, sunflower lovers will still have the opportunity again this summer to view and photograph the amazing sunflower displays.

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff has planted multiple sunflower plots on the area again this year, however wetter than normal conditions put some of the planting efforts behind by about two weeks.

“The sunflowers at Columbia Bottom are beginning to bloom right now. The first fields planted were the dove hunting field, so that they can be finished blooming and dried ahead of dove hunting opening on September 1st,” said Clinton Owenby, MDC Regional Resource Management Supervisor.

Showy sunflower fields have been an annual tradition at Columbia Bottom CA. MDC staff have been planting sunflowers for years as part of their management for mourning doves. The area is known for dove hunting each September. The large flowers supply seeds that entice the birds, and their lofty stalks create cover for the hunters who pursue them. Sunflowers also benefit a wide variety of other birds and pollinators. They lure plenty of photographers, too.

MDC work crews have planted extra sunflower stands in addition to the regular dove management fields again this year. These viewing fields are close to and easily spotted from the road and intended to provide convenient access for taking photos.

“The smaller viewing fields were staggered every couple of weeks following the initial planting to provide later bloom viewing for the public,” Owenby said. “Peak viewing should start ramping up this weekend.”

MDC crews stagger the timing of the plantings throughout the 4,300-acre area to spread their blooming periods out over a longer period. Sunflowers usually take about 60 days from planting to flowering. At the peak of their 10-day blooming period each planting decorates the area with vibrant bursts of gold. This strategy ensures sunflowers will be blooming successively somewhere on the area through at least mid-August. Signs posted along area roads will direct visitors to the current fields in bloom.

The common sunflower (Helianthus annulus) is an extremely large and showy member from the same plant family as daisies. The impressive height and brilliant yellow rays of a single sunflower are a striking sight. Uniform rows of hundreds can be positively mesmerizing. Sunflower fields have always been a popular draw for sightseers, nature buffs, and photographers.

MDC reminds visitors not to pick the sunflowers. Vehicles should park in designated parking lots or on the shoulders and avoid blocking roadways or gates. MDC also reminds visitors to pack out any items they bring with them for the consideration of others.

Columbia Bottom CA is located at 801 Strodtman Road. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles. Columbia Bottom is open every day from a half hour before sunrise until a half hour past sunset.

Those in St. Charles County might want to see the sunflower plantings on Weldon Spring Conservation Area off Highway 94. MDC staff have planted sunflowers for dove management along the road to the Missouri River boat ramp. Planting at Weldon Spring was also delayed due to this year’s wet spring. Depending on weather conditions, these sunflowers will likely bloom in August.