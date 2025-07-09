Threads & Honey Unveils New Collection of Entertaining Essentials

Elevating Everyday Gatherings with Southern Charm and Modern Style

We believe that entertaining should feel joyful, effortless, and personal.” — Allison Sherwin - founder of Threads & Honey.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Threads & Honey, the Louisville-based boutique known for its heirloom-quality linens and distinctive entertaining accents, today announced the launch of a new collection of thoughtfully designed home accessories. This expansion reflects the brand's continued commitment to timeless design, modern utility, and joyful gatherings.

Blending refined craftsmanship with playful sophistication, the new offerings build on Threads & Honey's reputation as a go-to for hosts, gift-givers, and tastemakers. Each piece in the collection enhances the experience of entertaining-whether hosting a backyard cocktail hour or setting a table for a celebratory dinner.

Highlights from the New Collection:

Cocktail Accessories

- Black Bow & Gold Bow Drink Stirrers: Elegant, reusable swizzle sticks that bring a refined detail to any bar setup.

- Black Bow Drink Markers: Clip-on markers designed for style and functionality-ideal for personalized touches at parties.

Tabletop Style

- Bow Napkin Rings: Available in black-and-white stripes, gold, or rattan (blue, pink, green, and natural), these rings offer a versatile mix of playfulness and polish.

- Pink Marble Napkin Rings: Sculptural and chic, perfect for adding subtle luxury.

- Striped Bow Cocktail Napkin Weight: A clever, design-forward way to keep linens in place-especially outdoors.

- Acrylic Napkin Holder: Sleek and modern, designed to showcase Threads & Honey's personalized cocktail napkins.

Bar & Bottle Accessories

- Beau Bottle Wraps: Vibrant Veuve Clicquot-inspired vinyl wraps in orange, pink, and blue to dress up bubbly for gifting or display.

- Canvas Wine Bags: Soft, reusable bags in a rich palette of colors-elevating the ritual of gifting wine.

Furbish Linens

- Dinner and Cocktail Napkins: Bold, color-blocked designs in unexpected pairings (teal/pink,

yellow/red, orange/purple) bring energy to the table.

- Tea Towels: Whimsical and colorful, designed to bring joy to everyday moments in the kitchen or

bath.

Classic Staples

- Dot & Army Garden and Chambray Napkins: Timeless, versatile linen pieces that serve as the foundation of a well-dressed table.

About Threads & Honey

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky, Threads & Honey has grown from a creative venture into a beloved brand known for its finely crafted, personalized home and gifting essentials. Rooted in Southern hospitality and reimagined with a modern sensibility, the brand offers a curated mix of embroidered linens, barware, and tabletop décor designed to turn everyday moments into meaningful celebrations.

With a loyal customer base across the U.S. and a growing presence in the world of wedding and lifestyle design, Threads & Honey continues to champion intentional entertaining-where every detail matters and beauty is always in the mix.

Press Inquiries & High-Resolution Imagery:

Contact: allison@thethreadsandhoney.com

Website: https://thethreadsandhoney.com

Instagram: @thethreadsandhoney

