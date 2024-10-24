THREADS & HONEY LAUNCHES 2024 CHRISTMAS COLLECTION: A NEW ERA OF PERSONALIZED HOLIDAY ELEGANCE FOR THE HOME

Embroidered Christmas Dinner Napkins with Chinoiserie Frame and Personalized Single Letter Monogram

The New Collection Introduces a Coordinated Selection of Personalized Home Decor, Designed to Bring a Seamless, Festive Touch to Every Room.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Threads & Honey, a woman-owned small business specializing in fine embroidered linens, announced today the launch of its new Christmas Collection. This festive release is Threads & Honey's first-ever coordinated collection of personalized home decor for every room. With pieces that span the dining room, kitchen, entryway, and powder room, this collection seamlessly brings holiday cheer to every corner of the house.

Each piece in the collection reflects Threads & Honey’s dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail. From the festive motifs embroidered on napkins to the seasonal designs featured on hand towels, the collection captures the essence of the holiday season while preserving its handmade roots with every piece made to order in Louisville, KY.

Standouts from the collection include the Christmas Cocktail Napkins, beautifully embroidered with holiday motifs that add a festive touch to any gathering, the Christmas Cloth Napkins crafted from a luxurious linen-cotton blend, and the Monogrammed Christmas Hand Towels, which are both functional and decorative. The collection also features wreath sashes and tissue box covers, offering elegant seasonal accents for every room.

“Our 2024 Christmas Collection is a celebration of the beauty and joy that comes with the holiday season,” said Allison Sherwin, Founder of Threads & Honey. “Each piece has been designed to bring a touch of tradition and style to homes around the world, whether it’s for hosting holiday gatherings or finding that perfect personalized gift.”

The Threads & Honey Christmas Collection is available now at thethreadsandhoney.com. Customers can follow @thethreadsandhoney on social media for more updates on the collection and holiday inspirations.

ABOUT THREADS & HONEY

Threads & Honey is a woman-owned small business that specializes in personalized, embroidered home goods and accessories. The brand is dedicated to high-quality craftsmanship, offering a range of products that bring elegance to everyday life and special occasions. Known for its exceptional customer service, Threads & Honey has been featured in Food Network Magazine and Who What Wear. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and ships internationally to customers around the world.

For more information on the 2024 Christmas Collection, visit www.thethreadsandhoney.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Allison Sherwin

Threads & Honey

Email: allison@thethreadsandhoney.com

Phone: 270-779-9368

Website: www.thethreadsandhoney.com

