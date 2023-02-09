Growing Woman-Owned Louisville, KY Company Expands its Line of Handcrafted Products

New Heirloom Quality Custom Embroidered Linen Dinner Napkins from Threads & Honey

Threads & Honey now offers new high-end embroidered towels and dinner napkins with bespoke monograms.

She took a grainy image of a family crest and turned it into a beautiful set of embroidered linen napkins for my daughter’s wedding with a quick turnaround! ★★★★★” — D. Smith, Threads & Honey Customer

SAINT MATTHEWS, KY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisville-based Threads & Honey announces a new line of personalized luxury monogrammed linen napkins and hand towels. Founded in 2022, the woman-owned business has become a go-to choice for heirloom-quality embroidered napkins, embroidered towels, and other personalized pieces after being discovered by quality-hungry customers online. The growing brand continues to offer made-in-Kentucky designs created using impeccable detail.

The new monogrammed napkins from Threads & Honey offer the beauty and extravagance that customers have come to expect from the growing brand. It's the attention to detail and stunning craftsmanship that have caused customers from around the world to take notice. In addition to attracting many loyal repeat customers since its launch, this word-of-mouth brand on the rise has also earned five-star rankings on Etsy and Google.

Founder Allison Sherwin envisioned her woman-owned business as a place where creativity is sparked. Each piece that Allison designs and stitches for the brand is intended to be a "lifetime" piece that maintains its beauty and functionality for generations. Threads & Honey produces items that anyone would be proud to present as a gift for a wedding, birthday, anniversary, or other meaningful occasion.

"Allison was such a pleasure to work with," shares one customer. "She took a grainy image of a family crest and turned it into a beautiful set of embroidered linen napkins for my daughter’s wedding with a quick turnaround!" Reviews shared online from real customers who have placed orders repeatedly praise the company's ability to bring their visions to life using an easy, enjoyable process. Other customers share how they were able to collaborate with Allison directly to pick out the best color schemes, create test samples, and bring to life custom designs that reflect pieces of their own lives. Another constant theme is praise for the quality of the cloth and embroidery produced for the company's embroidered towels and embroidered napkins.

Customers who choose to monogram pieces from this rapidly growing brand have a variety of style options from which to choose. For those who feel overwhelmed by the idea of creating embroidered towels or napkins for the first time, Allison will spend time providing examples of different monogram fonts and sizes to help shoppers feel confident that they've created stylish, timeless items that will be treasured for a lifetime!

Threads & Honey is a woman-owned, custom embroidery shop in Louisville, KY that specializes in fine personalized gifts and décor. Best sellers include monogrammed cocktail napkins, embroidered table linens and seasonal tableware with curated embroidery designs.