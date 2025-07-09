Kipu Quantum Expands to Spain with the Launch of Kipu Quantum Bizkaia, S.L., in Bilbao

With this new subsidiary, we offer leading quantum solutions for industry players in telecommunications, life sciences, energy, manufacturing, and finance” — Enrique Solano, Kipu Quantum Co-founder and Co-CEO

BILBAO, SPAIN, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kipu Quantum , a leader in application and hardware-specific quantum computing solutions, today announced the launch of its new subsidiary, Kipu Quantum Bizkaia, S.L., in Bilbao, Spain. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company’s international expansion and reinforces its commitment to fostering industrial quantum usefulness across Europe and Latin America.The new entity will serve as Kipu Quantum’s operational hub in Spain, allowing deeper engagement with Bizkaia Quantum Advanced Industries (BIQAIN), a groundbreaking initiative by the Government of Bizkaia in collaboration with Lantik as part of the BasQ initiative from the Basque Government, as well with leading industrial and academic partners.“Opening Kipu Quantum Bizkaia, S.L., is a natural evolution of our deepening partnership with the BIQAIN ecosystem. The Basque region is home to niche industrial leaders integrated into the global supply chain. To remain competitive, they must embrace quantum computing at the industrial level, and we are here to enable that journey with novel solutions at the quantum-advantage level," said Dr. Daniel Volz, Co-founder and CEO of Kipu Quantum.With headquarters in Germany and operations now in Spain, Kipu Quantum will offer quantum solutions as a service via its PLANQK platform for more than 220 organizations. Kipu‘s proprietary algorithmic technology is unlocking quantum advantage on today’s quantum hardware for useful industrial applications, with a clear path to scale as quantum processors evolve."After more than a decade advancing quantum research in Bilbao as an Ikerbasque Professor at EHU, launching Kipu Quantum Bizkaia, S.L., feels like returning home with a renewed mission. What began in the corridors of academia at the University of the Basque Country, now moves into industry with boldness and pride. With this new subsidiary, we offer leading quantum solutions for industry players in telecommunications, life sciences, energy, manufacturing, and finance," added Prof. Enrique Solano, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Kipu Quantum.“We are building Europe’s most versatile quantum sector right here in Bizkaia. The arrival of Kipu Quantum enhances our ability to support industries in understanding and integrating real quantum solutions. With partners like Kipu, we turn vision into action and empower businesses to enter the quantum-advantage era," said Valentín García, Director of Innovation at Lantik.Kipu Quantum Bizkaia, S.L., aims to play a crucial role in bridging quantum innovation and commercial impact, working hand-in-hand with local and global stakeholders. As Bizkaia rises as a reference point in quantum industry adoption, Kipu Quantum’s presence underscores the region’s growing importance on the European quantum map.About Kipu Quantum:Kipu Quantum is a world-class German company dedicated to advancing application and hardware-specific quantum computing solutions across diverse industries. Since its founding in 2021, Kipu Quantum has consistently delivered groundbreaking innovations, achieving runtime quantum advantage and pioneering first quantum products. These advancements underscore the company's commitment to addressing industry-relevant challenges through innovative algorithmic technology.The company offers its solutions as quantum software on its PLANQK platform, which enables frictionless access for more than 220 organizations to integrate quantum solutions into their existing processes. Kipu Quantum is also the pioneer in the core merging of artificial intelligence with quantum computing. Kipu Quantum designs and builds smart agents along quantum workflows involving hardware and software, giving rise to the novel field called Agentic Quantum Computing. Learn more here: www.kipu-quantum.com

