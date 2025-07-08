JACK BRASSFIELD GEARS UP FOR NATIONWIDE RADIO RELEASE OF 'ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH' JULY 14

Single cover Jack Brassfield "Rocky Mountain High"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Planet Records recording artist Jack Brassfield is turning up the dial this summer with the release of his new single, " Rocky Mountain High ," hitting country radio nationwide via CDX on July 14, 2025. Co-written with fellow songwriter Dustin Rollins, the track delivers a vibrant blend of classic country feel with a modern edge—just in time for summer playlists.Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Brassfield continues to make waves on the country scene. His previous single, "America (Come Together)," also released by Platinum Planet Records, drew national attention earlier this year and earned him a performance spot at the 2025 Republican Inauguration Brunch in Washington, D.C.—a milestone moment in his rising career.Now based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brassfield is an exclusive songwriter for LITA Music, balancing his music career with life as a business owner, husband, and father of two. His recent country cuts have been recorded and released by Braden Jamison, Gabe Choate, Legacy Lowenberg, and Jackson Ray. His songs reflect a lived-in authenticity, drawing listeners in with stories that resonate.With "Rocky Mountain High," Brassfield builds on his reputation for songs that celebrate freedom, roots, and real-life emotion—delivered with unmistakable heart and grit."I'm all about a good love song, and this one was inspired by a buddy of mine who was trying to get his girlfriend back," Brassfield says. "It's a classic 'I love this girl' song, and it just felt right to me to make it about Colorado. So many songs have been written about that beautiful state—Merle Haggard, John Denver, Joe Walsh, Tim McGraw, and so many more have made it part of their music. We're hoping for the next big Colorado song!"Platinum Planet Records is home to an eclectic roster of talent, including Rhonda Vincent, John Schneider, Charlie McCoy, Tobi Lee, Tiffany Ashton, Corey Pursley, Kyndl, Juli Tapken, Stephanie Rabus, LeeAnna McGuire, Joey Hancock, Justin Peters, Kimberley Dahme, Levi Blom, and Callie McKinney.The public can access and download the song July 14th. Radio programmers can access "Rocky Mountain High" starting July 14 for immediate rotation through CDX.

###Rocky Mountain HighWritten by: Jack Brassfield & Dustin RollinsVerse 1Only you could make me feel like this.You're the only one I trust with these feelings.When I think of you, I start to smile.Only you can drive me this wild.Verse 2Do you remember those Colorado nights?All you had to do was look me in the eyes.That hazel combination of brown, green, and goldHad me losing total control.ChorusI think my secret's out—it's true.It's safe to say that baby, I love you.You're my girl and I'm your guy,My hello and my goodbye,The reason that I get up and try.You're my Rocky Mountain High.Verse 3I love the way that you love red wineAnd the way that our families have combined.When I think about our next twenty years,All that I can see is you and me right here.ChorusTag Chorus© 2024 LITA Music.Administered by Justin Peters / www.songsfortheplanet.com

