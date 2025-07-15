Let’s Talk™ with the Founder and Owner of Elegant Spreads by Jess, Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams, Founder & Owner, Elegant Spreads by Jess www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com

It's a beautiful "Nonnas" type story right here in Westchester New York and be sure to visit www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com

We are honored to chat today with Jessica Williams, Owner, Elegant Spreads By Jess and we truly mean it, move over Vince Vaughn for this other wonderful "Nonnas" type story in Westchester, New York” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Jess ! One will read on your site at Elegant Spreads by Jess, ( https://www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com/about ) that, “I come from a family of great Italian cooks, especially my mom & grandmother, who have spent a lifetime in food service, and it shows in all of the little details that helps us make your experience special and unique. I started working in the food industry at 15 years old. Learning as much as I could and then I started teaching myself and did until COVID, when I decided to open my own business. This has given me not only a professional insight into making peoples food dreams come true, but a personal taste which lets me guide customers to the best possible pairings. We create memories and experiences at Elegant Spreads by Jess.”Before we talk about the services you provide ( https://www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com/services ), success stories ( https://www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com/about ) and upcoming events, please tell us more about your journey. We couldn’t help but think how YOUR STORY is very much the story behind the hit movie Nonnas ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nonnas ), starring Vince Vaughn. Please tell us more!Jessica Williams: My favorite line in that movie is “That food is love and as long as I have their food, I’m gonna have them” and that hit home for me. I would always help with any food preparation and try to watch everything my grandma and mother did. When I lost my grandma when I was young, she was my best friend. We would hangout everyday while my mom was working and we would just cook & drink tea. I learned so much from my grandma, every sunday dinner was more delicious then the last. When I was in middle school, I would tell my mom.. don’t worry ill make dinner tonight. That’s when we all noticed the skills of making it pretty and love I had for cooking and hosting. My mom says I am just like my grandma and she loves to see how much more I am everyday growing up. I always wanted to be like my grandma. Where anyone can come over, have amazing endless amounts of food and bringing everyone together. That is one thing that I believe is a fact and I stand by. “Food makes memories and brings people together.”Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview of the services you provide ( https://www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com/services ).Jessica Williams: Elegant Spreads by Jess offers all sort of services for any kind of event from small to large. We provide services all over the Tri-State Area & we even travel over seas for events. We offer Luxury Charcuterie, Italian Catering, Light Bites, Food Styling, Charcuterie Workshops, Private Cooking Classes, Event Planning & Wedding/party vendor connections. We take pride in our quality of product and expertise. We make sure you are happy and full without lifting a finger!Let’s Talk™: We also understand that you are an Event Planner. We would love to hear more about the Event Catering Services ( https://www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com/event-catering ) and Event Planning Packages ( https://www.elegantspreadsbyjessllc.com/event-planning-packages )your deliver.Jessica Williams: As we are a Catering company, we also offer Event Planning services. We take care of all coordination, venue selection, day of coordination, food, drinks, layout, décor, day of event management, design and styling, social media flyer/ticket link, budget management, gifts for guests, etc! Jessica is the Events Coordinator for The Modern Horizon Chamber of Commerce and takes care of all of the events. When we offer event planning services, we take it to the next step every time. We make these events memorable for your guests and an experience they’ll always remember! Leaving you with no stress and a great event to enjoy.Let’s Talk™: These testimonials, Jess, say it all, and speak volumes about the excellence, luxurious quality, and perfection that you deliver. Care to elaborate?*********************************************************"The best in the game" "Everything was sooo perfect, OMG what can I say!! Jess is amazing. She did an amazing table for my birthday party. Everything was delicious and beautiful. Her service was amazing from the moment we first contacted until the end of the party. will recommend 1000%".Raydenisse"Jess made my wedding day amazing! Her charcuterie table made for us was beyond this world. i would recommend her to anyone i know. she works hard and the quality of her food is fresh and delicious! Book with her!"Francesca"Jess... you really did an AMAZING job. When I was watching you put together the table I was in awe the way it was coming out. You truly have a passion for this. You were amazing with giving me tips on what to pair for my family. Everything was delicious!!! Thank you again so much. The world you do is phenomenal."Hope"Jess is amazing! Her work ethic speaks volumes and she's such a sweet soul. Not to mention her chocolate bark is to die for! If I could eat it every single day, I would! After the first time eating it that's all I thought about. I will definitely be a customer for life and everything she makes does not disappoint!"Olivia"Jess is amazing at what she does! Everything is highly tasty and presented beautifully! I have ordered a few boxes from her for different events and they are always a major hit with everyone! If I could give more than 5 stars, I would!"Nikkie“Jess has a different kind of hustle that makes me want to quit my job and go chase my dreams. She is an amazing person while creating beautiful work for my guests. I am floored at the beautiful presentation she has created with food...!!”Stacey*********************************************************Jessica Williams: Our reviews speak volumes! We are proud to have such amazing feedback from our clients. What we strive on, is word of mouth and we are beyond proud to say that 90% of our clients are from word of mouth.Let’s Talk™: Congratulations on the traction you have achieved on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/elegantspreadsbyjessllc ) with 4,000+ followers. Do you also organize networking events ?Jessica Williams: We have grown organically so I am proud of having the following we have. We do host Networking events and Vendor events. I try to host a big Networking event twice a year. Every other month usually I am hosting vendor events, which is all about supporting small businesses and getting their names out there We love to support other local businesses and have built an amazing network for our vendors to connect. What I love is that every event I host, there is a collaboration forming between these businesses. We love to host events at the Sailhouse in Tarrytown, Sean the Manager is amazing. We try to partner with new locations every time to get new traction to that business.Let’s Talk™: As we approach the end of Summer and head into the Fall Season, are there any upcoming events you would like to mention?Jessica Williams: Coming up, we have a big event coming in October. Falling For Fun Fest on Sunday, Oct. 12th at The Sailhouse in Tarrytown, NY from 11-4PM. All ages welcome! We will have fun games, pie eating contest, live music, photo op stations, décor, vendors, food & drinks! Free Entry. Come on by! You can also stay up to date on all our upcoming events in Westchester, NY on @luxuryevents.networkandshop Instagram.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Jess, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Elegant Spreads by Jess is happy to announce that she has been named One of the Best Caterers by Loverly. Has been covered by Shoutout Arizona, LoHud, Westchester Magazine, Peekskill Herald, Shoutout Phoenix, Canvas Rebel & Bold Journey. We just catered an event for The Founder of @weddingdance.school by The EMMY Nominated Choreographer & Queen of Dancing with the Stars, Daniella Karagach & her husband Pasha Pashkov, DWTS Pro. Located at Janet Mandell in NYC. We also had the pleasure of working with @lets_spennie, @joinmostest & @alistagnitta the founder of @whatdoidobrides. Ali from @whatdoidobrides has all the tools, community & resources to plan your dream wedding and we are happy to work with them as a Caterer. We have a lot of high clientele that we cannot give out names but we are proud of what we do, how we do it and who we get to work with. We can’t wait to see what the rest of 2025 has in store.###For more information:###________________________________________________________________________Let's Talk™....YOUR MEDIA COVERAGE AND PUBLICITY SOLUTIONwww.LetsTalk.PressWould your brand, your business, benefit from this same type of "awareness", media coverage and new-business-driver?Let’s feature YOU in our “Let's Talk™” interview series.The media coverage we deliver is guaranteed and customized for your specific business needs and growth objectives; locally (in your city, in your hometown) and/or nationally (on ABC CBS FOX and NBC News).Please see this example of the media coverage on NBC News that we provided to Dr. Alesandra DiCicco, DiCicco Dental Studio: https://www.wfla.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/777418007/lets-talk-with-dr-alesandra-dicicco-dicicco-dental-studio-valhalla-ny-we-treat-people-not-patients ________________________________________________________________________About Let's Talk™www.LetsTalk.PressSince 2003, our parent company, SecuritySolutionsWatch.com ( https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html#SSW ) has featured “In The Boardroom™“ thought leadership interviews, and content-marketing programs, for companies engaged in artificial intelligence (“AI”), information technology (“IT”), Internet Of Things (“IoT”), robotics, safety, security, and related areas.We have delivered brand awareness, worldwide media coverage, and lead generation programs for some of the largest global, mega-brands, and household names such as: 3M, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Siemens, Sony, T-Mobile and many more .We are pleased to announce that the media coverage and publicity solution that we have developed, which includes guaranteed exposure and visibility on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC News, and LOCAL media visibility as well, can now be delivered to any company, in any industry, and to any service provider, anywhere…throughout the USA, in any city & state, and in any international country specified by our client.Want to know more about our Let’s Talk™ marketing, media coverage, new-business-driver solution for : artists, art galleries, fashion designers accountants, CPAs doctors, hospitals, medical centers entertainment venues, hotels, sports arenas financial services providers healthcare and wellness salons and spas insurance agents lawyers manufacturers real estate agents restaurants retail chains & stores any business…anywherePlease contact Martin Eli, Founder & Publisher at Martin@LetsTalk.press________________________________________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.