Dr. Anaïs Carniciu, An Expert in Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Discusses Solutions for Winter Surge in Dry Eye Symptoms

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Winter brings a surge in dry eye symptoms, eyelid inflammation, and styes due to harsh winds, indoor heating, and increased screen time. Since you specialize in advanced treatments like broadband light phototherapy (BBL/IPL) for chronic dry eye, can you explain why these problems worsen during the colder months and how BBL improves these conditions?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Winter is one of the most challenging seasons for patients who suffer from dry eyes. Cold outdoor air and heated indoor environments significantly reduce humidity. This causes the tear film to evaporate faster and leads to inflammation of the meibomian glands, which are the oil glands that keep our tears stable.When these glands get clogged, the eyelids become irritated, tears become unstable, and patients develop blurred, fluctuating vision. Sometimes, this can progress to the formation of styes or chalazia, which are painful or firm bumps caused by blocked eyelid glands.BBL phototherapy has become a vital treatment for these conditions. By delivering gentle bursts of light to the skin around the eyelids, we can:• Reduce inflammation and vascular congestion• Improve meibomian gland function• Thin thickened oils that clog the glands• Minimize rosacea-related flare-ups• Reduce the likelihood of recurrent styes and chalaziaMost patients experience meaningful improvement after a series of sessions, especially when paired with proper at-home eyelid hygiene. It has transformed quality of life for many individuals who have struggled for years.Let’s Talk™: Thank you Dr. Carniciu. It’s a pleasure to speak with you again. You have been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2025. Please tell us more about this honor.Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Thank you so much. Being recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is truly an honor because it comes from peers who understand the complexity of oculoplastic surgery and the dedication required to provide exceptional patient care.Oculoplastic surgery blends aesthetics and ophthalmic care. It’s about improving appearance while also protecting the health, function, and safety of the eyes. To be acknowledged by other physicians for this work is incredibly meaningful, and it motivates me to continue delivering the highest standard of care to every patient.Let’s Talk™: We also understand that you have been elected President of the Westchester County Medical Society. Congratulations! Please tell us more about WCMS, its goal and mission, and what are your main leadership objectives.Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Thank you. It’s a tremendous honor. The Westchester County Medical Society has been a cornerstone of physician advocacy and public health leadership for over 200 years. Our mission is to support physicians, safeguard patient care, and advance medical education and ethical practice throughout Westchester County.My goals include strengthening inter-specialty collaboration, enhancing physician wellness initiatives, expanding educational programming for both physicians and the community, and ensuring that patients continue to have access to safe, high-quality healthcare. I am especially committed to supporting young physicians as they navigate the challenges of modern medical practice.Let’s Talk™: You’re also known for your expertise in combining eyelid surgery with advanced aesthetic technologies, particularly fractionated CO₂ laser resurfacing. Can you explain how CO₂ resurfacing works and why it is so often paired with cosmetic eyelid procedures?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Fractionated CO₂ laser resurfacing is one of the most effective methods we have for improving fine lines, wrinkles, skin texture, crepiness, and mild laxity, especially around the lower eyelids where the skin is naturally thin.The laser creates microscopic channels in the skin, stimulating collagen remodeling while keeping surrounding skin intact for rapid healing. The result is smoother, tighter, more luminous skin.It pairs exceptionally well with lower eyelid surgery. Blepharoplasty can remove excess under eye tissues or reposition fat pads, but it cannot address fine wrinkles or crepey texture. Laser resurfacing fills that gap beautifully. When performed together as part of a treatment plan, the outcome is more refined, more natural, and more comprehensive than either treatment alone.Standalone CO₂ laser resurfacing is also an excellent option for patients who want eyelid skin rejuvenation without surgery.Let’s Talk™: Lower eyelid rejuvenation is one of the most requested aesthetic procedures. With options ranging from fillers to blepharoplasty to laser resurfacing, how do you help patients decide what is most appropriate?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Choosing between fillers and surgery requires a detailed anatomical evaluation. Fillers are ideal for younger patients or those with volume loss, under eye hollows, and a well-supported lower eyelid structure. They can soften the tear trough, smooth transitions, and restore volume loss.However, fillers cannot correct significant fat prolapse (true “bags”), skin laxity, muscle looseness, or lower eyelid laxity. In these cases, lower blepharoplasty is the better choice. Surgery allows me to reposition or remove fat, tighten tissues, and often combine CO₂ laser to improve surface texture. This comprehensive approach produces a more natural and longer-lasting result.My role is to guide patients toward the least invasive option that will achieve the best aesthetic outcome.Let’s Talk™: Many people struggle with festoons: the swollen, bag-like folds that appear on the upper cheeks. They can be difficult to treat. Can you explain what they are and how you approach them?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Festoons are complex and often misunderstood. They’re caused by a combination of skin laxity, muscle laxity, fluid accumulation, sun damage, and weak lymphatic drainage. They differ from under-eye bags, which are due to fat prolapse.Treating festoons requires a personalized plan. Options may include:• Fractionated CO₂ laser resurfacing• Injections of doxycycline• Dissolving any undereye fillers, if present• Surgery in select cases• Combined therapies for multifactorial festoonsThe key is determining the dominant cause. A tailored plan leads to the best and most natural results.Let’s Talk™: Your social media posts about aesthetic safety (especially the “no-go zones” around the eyes) have gained a lot of attention. With increased reports of injuries from unqualified practitioners, what would you like patients to know?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: Safety must come first, always. The delicate anatomy around the eyes includes arteries that connect directly to the eye itself. Filler injection mistakes can cause blindness, skin necrosis, deformities, and nerve injury.Patients should seek only formally trained, board-certified specialists who understand both the anatomy and the management of potential complications. Ethical, experienced injectors will always prioritize patient safety over trends. My goal is to educate patients so they can make informed, empowered decisions.Let’s Talk™: Many patients seeking cosmetic eyelid treatments also struggle with winter dryness, screen-related irritation, or inflammation that affects both comfort and skin quality. How do these issues impact candidacy for procedures like blepharoplasty, fillers, laser resurfacing, and BBL phototherapy? And what seasonal eye-care steps do you recommend to optimize results?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: This is an excellent question, and extremely relevant today.A healthy ocular surface is essential for every cosmetic procedure involving the eyelids. Dry eye, blepharitis, and meibomian gland dysfunction can increase postoperative irritation, affect healing, worsen swelling, and even impact the quality of surgical and laser results.Here’s how ocular health influences cosmetic decisions:• Blepharoplasty: Patients with significant dry eye may need pre-treatment to stabilize the tear film before surgery. Winter dryness makes this especially important.• Fillers: Inflamed or irritated eyelids can be more prone to swelling and suboptimal results.• Laser resurfacing: A stable tear film helps safeguard the cornea during treatment and improves the tolerability of protective laser eye shields.• BBL/IPL: This treatment not only improves dry eye but also brightens facial skin, reduces redness, and enhances overall aesthetic outcomes.To optimize results, I often recommend:• Humidifiers during winter• Warm compresses and lid hygiene• Preservative-free artificial tears• BBL phototherapy for chronic dry eyes or blepharitis• Conscious blinking during screen use• Avoiding harsh wind exposurePatients who nourish their ocular surface typically recover faster and achieve smoother, more consistent aesthetic outcomes.Let’s Talk™: What’s one misconception about eyelid or facial rejuvenation that you wish more people understood?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: One of the biggest misconceptions is that rejuvenation has to look “done.” In reality, the most advanced oculofacial techniques are designed to be undetectable: refining contours, restoring harmony, and keeping the eyes expressive and natural. My goal is always to enhance, never to change who someone is. When surgery or minimally invasive treatments are approached with precision and restraint, patients should look like the best version of themselves, not a different person.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Dr. Carniciu. Is there anything else you would like to share?Dr. Anaïs Carniciu: I’d simply emphasize that the eyes are both delicate and essential. When seeking treatments, whether for aesthetic reasons or functional concerns, patients deserve a trained specialist who understands the unique interplay between beauty and ocular health. Schedule a consultation with Dr. Carniciu: https://www.nyeyeface.com/contact/ For more information:
914-340-3869
244 Westchester Ave, Suite 111
West Harrison, NY 10604
Westchester County Medical Society

