Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Launches 'Mímisbrunnr’s Loop' Update, Introduces New Content and Anime Expo Activation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunborn Network Technology today announced the latest update for its sci-fi strategy RPG Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, titled Mímisbrunnr’s Loop, now live across PC, iOS, and Android platforms. The update introduces new characters, game modes, interactive features, and cross-platform events. As part of the launch, Sunborn hosted a real-world activation at Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles.The update expands the game's roster with new “Elite Dolls,” unlockable characters equipped with unique weapons and storylines. Players will also find a range of new in-game features, including animated outfits, bonus login rewards, and the return of fan-favorite content with refreshed mechanics.Key Features of the Mímisbrunnr’s Loop Update:• New Elite Dolls: Springfield and Faye join the tactical roster with exclusive weaponry and unlockable content.• Login Campaign: Players can receive up to 40 banner pulls and additional items through a limited-time event.• Interactive Outfits: Animated costumes debut with 3D effects and main screen customization features.• Expanded Game Modes: New tactical challenges, including Artifact Recovery and Defense Mode in Assault Simulation, offer deeper gameplay.• Quality-of-Life Improvements: System upgrades include CG playlist customization, past event replays, and new boss encounters.Anime Expo Activation:As part of the update’s launch, Sunborn brought the in-game Zucchero Café to life at Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles. The exhibit featured cosplayers, themed merchandise, and giveaways, including limited-edition collectibles and signed artwork.About Girls’ Frontline 2: ExiliumGirls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is a cross-platform tactical RPG developed by Sunborn Network Technology. As the official sequel to Girls’ Frontline, the game features turn-based combat, 3D animation using Non-Photorealistic Rendering (NPR) techniques, and customizable character progression. Players command Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) — stylized androids modeled after real-world firearms — through strategic missions set in a post-apocalyptic universe.Additional Information:For details about the update or upcoming events, visit: https://gf2exilium.sunborngame.com

