The Nu-Age Group Expands Services With Coresite Data Center Solutions

**The Nu-Age Group Partners with Coresite to Deliver Compliant, Scalable, and Secure Data Center Solutions Nationwide**

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nu-Age Group, a leading provider of nationwide Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services, proudly announces its strategic partnership with CoreSite, a premier enterprise-class data center, cloud access, and interconnection solutions provider. This alliance enhances The Nu-Age Group’s infrastructure capabilities and underscores a mutual commitment to delivering highly secure, compliant, and scalable IT environments to clients across all regulated industries.As businesses face increasing cybersecurity threats and regulatory pressures, The Nu-Age Group sought a data center partner with a proven track record in compliance, reliability, and performance. Both The Nu-Age Group and CoreSite’s facilities are independently audited and certified to meet or exceed industry standards, including:*SOC 1 Type 2 & SOC 2 Type 2***ISO/IEC 27001:2013***HIPAA***PCI DSS***NIST 800-53***FISMA and FedRAMP alignment**This level of compliance aligns seamlessly with The Nu-Age Group’s managed services framework, which is built to support clients in finance, healthcare, legal, and government sectors—industries where data protection and regulatory compliance are paramount.“This partnership with CoreSite strengthens our ability to offer enterprise-class infrastructure with the confidence of regulatory alignment,” said Anthony Chillino, President of The Nu-Age Group. “Our clients can now leverage The Nu-Age Group state-of-the-art facilities, knowing their systems and data are hosted in environments that meet the strictest compliance and security standards.”Through this partnership, clients will benefit from:*Geographically diverse, Tier III+ secure data center locations*Direct access to cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud*High-performance, low-latency network connectivity*Redundant power, cooling, and physical security infrastructure*24x7x365 compliance monitoring and support through The Nu-Age Group’s managed services teamTogether, The Nu-Age Group and CoreSite are redefining the managed IT experience—offering fully managed, compliant, and secure infrastructure tailored for today's risk-aware, always-on enterprise.---About The Nu-Age GroupFounded in 1997, The Nu-Age Group provides nationwide Managed IT, Cloud Services , Cybersecurity, and Professional Services. With a commitment to operational excellence and client success, Nu-Age delivers tailored solutions to businesses across highly regulated industries. With nearly three decades of experience supporting businesses across the U.S., Nu-Age delivers scalable, secure, and compliance-ready technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of organizations in highly regulated industries, including finance, healthcare, legal, and advertising sectors. Learn more at https://www.thenuagegroup.us Core Offerings:*Managed IT Services**: 24/7 monitoring, support, patch management, and IT infrastructure optimization.*Cybersecurity Solutions**: Threat detection, incident response, managed SOC, endpoint protection, and compliance consulting.*Nationwide Field Services**: On-site deployment, maintenance, and support through a reliable national technician network.*Cloud & Data Center Services**: Private and hybrid cloud solutions, colocation, backup, and disaster recovery.*Compliance-Driven IT**: Expertise in HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, and NIST frameworks to ensure regulatory readiness.Mission Statement:To empower businesses through innovative, secure, and fully managed technology solutions that reduce risk, drive efficiency, and support long-term growth.What Sets Nu-Age Apart:*Nu-Age Listens and Understand our Client's Pain Points!*Nu-Age Provides Solutions that Fit every IT Budget.*Client-Centric Approach: Every solution is tailored to the unique needs of the client.*Scalability: From startups to enterprise environments, Nu-Age supports clients at every stage.*Compliance Expertise: Deep understanding of regulatory environments and secure IT frameworks.*Responsive Support: 24x7x365 technical support and rapid response for critical IT issues.Industries Served:Finance, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Education, Retail, and Government.Nationwide Reach. Local Touch.With a presence in all major U.S. markets, The Nu-Age Group combines the scale of a national provider with the personal attention of a local partner.Media Contact:Marketing & CommunicationsThe Nu-Age Group, Inc.Email: info@thenuagegroup.usPhone: (866) 640-3999Website: www.thenuagegroup.us

